WASHINGTON • President Trump said he would soon issue an executive order authorizing potential sanctions against current and former officials of the Turkish government, as he warned Ankara that its invasion of Syria was endangering civilians and regional stability.
Trump also said on Monday that the U.S. would raise the tariff rate on steel imported from Turkey to 50%, after lowering the rate from that level back in May.
“Turkey’s military offensive is endangering civilians, and threatening peace, security, and stability in the region,” Trump said. “I have been perfectly clear with President [Recep Tayyip] Erdogan: Turkey’s action is precipitating a humanitarian crisis and setting conditions for possible war crimes.”
The announcement comes as Trump has faced intense criticism from lawmakers, including from his own party, for rejecting warnings that Ankara would likely prosecute a war against the Kurdish population in northern Syria if Washington pulled U.S. troops from the region. He has defended his decision to remove U.S. troops, saying the country can’t get stuck in what he termed endless wars.
Also on Monday, Trump said he was sending Vice President Mike Pence to the Middle East over concerns about instability in the region.
Pence said Trump spoke with Erdogan earlier Monday and called for an immediate end to Turkey’s military campaign.
In the past five days, Turkish troops have pushed into northern towns and villages, clashing with the Kurdish fighters over a stretch of 125 miles. The offensive has displaced at least 130,000 people.
The Kurds turned to Assad and Russia for protection and announced Sunday night that Syrian government troops would be deployed in Kurdish-controlled towns and villages along the border to help repel the Turkish advance.
Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said earlier in the day that his office was presenting Trump with retaliatory options against Turkey.
“The sanctions are ready when the president wants to move forward on them,” Mnuchin said on CNBC. Treasury officials were to detail potential targets when the president’s national-security team meets in the White House situation room on Monday, he said.
The administration’s sanctions plans are unfolding as pressure gathers on Capitol Hill for sterner action to punish Turkey. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said she had spoken with Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., about putting together a bipartisan, bicameral sanctions package that is stronger than what the White House is considering.
Graham, a close ally of the president who has sharply criticized his decision to move troops out of northern Syria, echoed Pelosi’s statement and said in a tweet that he would move to “draft sanctions and move quickly.”
In his TV appearance, Mnuchin didn’t provide details on the options and said the administration is weighing several factors in making its decision.
“It is a complicated situation,” Mnuchin said, when asked if Turkey has moved further into Syria than initially conveyed to U.S. forces.
“On the one hand we have Turkey, who is a full member of NATO and an ally with us, fighting the Kurds who have helped us on ISIS,” he said, referring to the North Atlantic Treaty Organization and Islamic State. “And obviously we are very concerned about the humanitarian issues and we’re monitoring it very carefully.”
The U.S. began repositioning some 1,000 troops in northern Syria last week, and Turkish forces quickly moved into the area, battling Kurdish militia.
Mnuchin’s comments appear to give Trump space to temper a U.S. response, despite an earlier threat to use Treasury’s most-powerful financial weapon. Those sanctions would potentially freeze the assets of and ban access to U.S. markets to any business or individual supporting Turkey’s military incursion.
Trump has expressed a degree of sympathy toward Erdogan’s decision to invade Syria. Many national-security experts, Trump critics and others fear the Turkish assault could result in large-scale civilian deaths and human-rights abuses, give Islamic State room to regain a footing and undermine years of U.S. efforts to break Syrian President Bashar al-Assad’s grip on the country.
In tweets on Monday, Trump defended his decision to withdraw U.S. forces, and that he didn’t object to geopolitical foes of the U.S. stepping in. “Anyone who wants to assist Syria in protecting the Kurds is good with me, whether it is Russia, China, or Napoleon Bonaparte. I hope they all do great, we are 7,000 miles away!”
Former senior U.S. Treasury officials say the White House could have long ago levied hefty and damaging fines on a state-owned bank found to have facilitated billions of dollars of sanctions evasion during the previous administration’s Iran pressure campaign, but has yet to act. Targeting Turkey’s defense minister or other senior officials in Erdogan’s cabinet or military would also be a warning shot, sanctions experts said.
Another point of tension was Ankara’s purchase of Russia’s S-400 missile-defense system. Weapons experts say that system could compromise U.S. and NATO security by potentially giving Russia access to sensitive military information.
That decision to defer sanctions prompted federal lawmakers to write legislation mandating the White House punish Ankara with its punitive financial tools.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.