WASHINGTON • COVID-19 vaccine booster shots will be made widely available to Americans starting on Sept. 20, U.S. health officials said on Wednesday, citing data showing diminishing protection from the initial vaccinations as infections rise from the delta variant.
U.S. officials will offer a third shot to Americans who received their initial inoculation of two-dose COVID-19 vaccines made by Moderna and by Pfizer and BioNTech at least eight months earlier, the Department of Health and Human Services said in a statement.
“It’s the best way to protect ourselves from new variants that may arise,” President Joe Biden said at the White House. “It will make you safer and for longer. It will help end this pandemic faster.”
The U.S. government expects to give out 100 million booster shots free at about 80,000 locations nationwide, Biden said.
Initial booster doses will be given to Americans who received two-dose vaccines, but officials said they anticipate that people given Johnson & Johnson’s shot, authorized in the United States in February, will also need boosters.
“You want to get out ahead of the virus,” said Anthony Fauci, Biden’s chief medical adviser. “If you wait for something bad to happen before you respond to it, you find you’re considerably behind your real full capability of being responsive.”
The booster shots, officials said, initially will focus on health care workers, nursing home residents and older people — among the first groups to be vaccinated in late 2020 and early 2021.
The news drew support from House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell, who said he “absolutely” planned to get a third shot.
There is mounting evidence that protection from COVID-19 vaccines wanes after six or more months, especially in older people with underlying health conditions.
The officials cited this in their decision on boosters, but stressed that the U.S.-authorized shots have proven “remarkably effective” in reducing the risk of severe disease, hospitalizations and deaths.
More than 1 million Americans sought an extra vaccine dose before the official decision on boosters was announced, according to federal data.
U.S. officials previously authorized a third dose of the Pfizer/BioNTech and Moderna vaccines for people with weak immune systems.
The U.S. announcement defies guidance from the World Health Organization, whose chief scientist said current data does not indicate the need for booster shots.
In recent weeks, several other countries have decided to offer booster shots to older adults and people with weak immune systems, including Israel, Germany and France, though not the general population thus far.
U.S. officials do not expect a serious uptick in hospitalizations and deaths among vaccinated people until at least eight months after their initial inoculation, Surgeon General Vivek Murthy said.