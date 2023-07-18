SEOUL/WASHINGTON (Reuters) - An American soldier facing disciplinary action fled across the inter-Korean border into North Korea on Tuesday and was believed to be in North Korean custody, U.S. officials said, creating a fresh crisis for Washington in its dealings with the nuclear-armed state.

Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin expressed concern for the soldier, who the U.S. military in Korea said joined an orientation tour of Joint Security Area between the Koreas and "wilfully and without authorization crossed the Military Demarcation Line into the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea (DPRK)."

The U.S. Army identified the soldier as Private Travis T. King, who joined in 2021.

"There's a lot that we're still trying to learn," Austin told a news briefing. "We believe that he is in (North Korean)custody and so we're closely monitoring and investigating the situation and working to notify the soldier's next of kin."

The crossing comes at a time of high tensions on the Korean peninsula, with the arrival of a U.S. nuclear-armed ballistic missile submarine in South Korea for a rare visit in a warning to North Korea over its own military activities.

North Korea has been testing increasingly powerful missiles capable of carrying nuclear warheads, including a new solid-fuel intercontinental ballistic missile launched last week. It fired another ballistic missile into the sea near Japan on Tuesday, South Korea's Yonhap news agency reported, citing South Korea's military.

Colonel Isaac Taylor, spokesperson for U.S. Forces Korea, said the military was "working with our KPA counterparts to resolve this incident,” referring to North Korea's People's Army.

White House spokesperson Karine Jean-Pierre said U.S. officials at the Pentagon, the State Department and the United Nations were all working to "to ascertain more information and resolve this situation."

"We're in the early stages," she said, adding that the primary concern was determining the well being of the soldier.

North Korea's mission to the United Nations in New York did not immediately respond to requests for comment.