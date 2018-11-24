Colorado Springs, CO (80903)

Today

Periods of rain and snow this evening. A few passing clouds and windy overnight. Low 23F. Winds NNW at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of snow 90%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Periods of rain and snow this evening. A few passing clouds and windy overnight. Low 23F. Winds NNW at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of snow 90%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.