The Department of Homeland Security logo is seen during a news conference in Washington, Feb. 25, 2015. DHS says a looming Supreme Court decision on abortion, an increase of migrants at the U.S.-Mexico border and the midterm elections are potential triggers for extremist violence over the next six months. DHS said Tuesday in the National Terrorism Advisory System bulletin the U.S. was in a “heightened threat environment” already and these factors may worsen the situation.