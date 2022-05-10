FILE — U.S. President Joe Biden, left, shakes hands with Italy’s Prime Minister Mario Draghi prior to a ceremony at the Chigi Palace in Rome, Friday, Oct. 29, 2021. Italian Premier Mario Draghi meets with U.S. President Biden this week in Washington, D.C., as Europe faces another “whatever it takes” moment, with war raging on its eastern flank in Ukraine. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File)