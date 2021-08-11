Stranded people gather to seek information from security forces about opening the border crossing between Pakistan and Afghanistan which was closed by authorities a few days ago, in Chaman, Pakistan, Wednesday, Aug. 11, 2021. Normally thousands of Afghans and Pakistanis cross daily and a steady stream of trucks passes through, taking goods to land-locked Afghanistan from the Arabian Sea port city of Karachi in Pakistan. (AP Photo/Jafar Khan)