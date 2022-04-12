WaSHINGTON • China and Russia’s threats in space to the United States have significantly increased in recent years, according to a new report from the Defense Intelligence Agency.
The report, titled Challenges to Security in Space — 2022, which was released Tuesday, details China and Russia’s efforts to militarize space in an attempt to “exploit the perceived U.S. reliance on space-based systems,” a readout from the agency notes. This report builds on the DIA’s initial 2019 report.
“The loss of space-based communication and navigation services could have a devastating impact on warfighters during a conflict — that’s one of the most serious scenarios anticipated,” said DIA Director Lt. Gen. Scott Berrier. “A secure, stable, and accessible space domain is crucial as China and Russia’s space-based capabilities and electronic-warfare activities continue to grow.”
DIA officials told reporters that China and Russia would likely seek to “exploit” the moon for “natural resources” should they get the opportunity, as they would look to deny the U.S. space access.
China and Russia, between 2019 and 2021, have increased the number of operational space fleets collectively to have grown by 70%, and before that, they increased their combined satellite fleets by more than 200% from 2015 to 2018, according to the report.
Beijing has also doubled its launches per year and the number of satellites in orbit over the last decade, as well as placing three space stations in orbit and a robotic lander and rover on the far side of the moon. It is expected to “launch a range of satellites that substantially enhance its ISR (Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance) capabilities.”
“The combination of increasing counterspace capabilities — especially those of China and Russia — a general growth in numbers of space objects, and the proliferation of requirements for space-enabled services will make space competitive and crowded environment for the foreseeable future,” the report read.
The Biden administration released its next defense budget last month, and if passed, the legislation would provide the Space Force with $24.5 billion for next year, which represents a 40% increase from 2021.