WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The Democratic-controlled U.S. House of Representatives plans to debate and vote on legislation aimed at stopping states from enacting tough anti-abortion regulations like the one in Texas, Speaker Nancy Pelosi said on Thursday, but the bill's prospects in the Senate were slim.
Declaring that the Texas statute "delivers catastrophe to women in Texas, particularly women of color and women from low-income communities," Pelosi said in a statement that a Democratic bill would be brought before the full House after Sept. 20, when its recess is scheduled to end.
White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki told reporters President Joe Biden will consult with lawmakers on legislation to protect women's right to abortions. She said a range of approaches were under review, including the bill to be voted upon by the House.
It was unclear whether the Senate would bring up such a bill even if it is passed by the House, however. It would face a difficult path in the 100-member chamber, which is evenly divided between Democrats and Republicans, with Democratic Vice President Kamala Harris having the power to break tie votes.
Most legislation requires the support of at least 60 lawmakers to advance in the Senate. The House Democrats' measure, the Women's Health Protection Act, would likely struggle to get 10 votes among Republicans.