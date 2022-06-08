FILE — In this Nov. 5, 2020, file photo, Orange County Supervisor Michelle Steel participates in a news conference in Santa Ana, Calif. California is a heavily Democratic state, but the Republican Party retains pockets of strength in U.S. House districts that will be among the country’s marquee elections in the fight to control Congress. Steel, a South Korean immigrant, is hoping to win another term in Congress. (Paul Bersebach/The Orange County Register via AP, File)