FILE - In this Monday, March 30, 2020 file photo, a worker moves items at a Federal Medical Station for hospital surge capacity set up at Temple University's Liacouras Center in Philadelphia. According to data released by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in early June 2021, the U.S. saw remarkable increases in the death rates for heart disease, diabetes and some other common killers in 2020. And experts believe a main reason may be that many people who suffered dangerous symptoms made the lethal mistake of staying away from the hospital for fear of catching the coronavirus. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)