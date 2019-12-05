Colorado Springs, CO (80903)

Today

Becoming partly cloudy later with any flurries or snow showers ending by midnight. Low around 25F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 30%..

Tonight

Becoming partly cloudy later with any flurries or snow showers ending by midnight. Low around 25F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 30%.