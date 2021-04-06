Colorado Springs, CO (80903)

Today

Rain and snow tapering off this evening. Decreasing cloudiness overnight. Low 32F. Winds NNW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precip 70%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Rain and snow tapering off this evening. Decreasing cloudiness overnight. Low 32F. Winds NNW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precip 70%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.