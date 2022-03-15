WASHINGTON (WE) In a show of force, the U.S. military conducted exercises over the Yellow Sea amid North Korea's "brazen" ballistic missile tests in recent weeks.
U.S. Indo-Pacific Command said Tuesday that U.S. forces organized an air demonstration in international airspace over the body of water that lines the Korean peninsula from the aircraft carrier the USS Abraham Lincoln.
"We have made clear our growing concern over the significant increase in DPRK’s (Democratic People’s Republic of Korea) missile testing, and we will continue to take all necessary measures to ensure the security of the United States and our allies," the fleet said in a news release.
On Monday, air defense artillery stationed at Osan Air Base in South Korea said it had "increased the intensity of their certification" exercises to demonstrate a "commitment" to defend South Korea against "any threat or adversary."
"DPRK’s significant increase in its missile testing activity undermines peace, security and destabilizes the Northeast Asia region," a statement read.
The news comes less than a week after the Pentagon confirmed that North Korea launched two missile tests on Feb. 26 and March 4 as part of a "new" intercontinental ballistic missile system North Korea is developing.