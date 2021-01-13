TERRE HAUTE, Ind. • A Kansas woman was executed Wednesday for strangling an expectant mother in Missouri and cutting the baby from her womb, the first time in nearly seven decades that the U.S. government has put to death a female inmate.
Lisa Montgomery, 52, was pronounced dead at 1:31 a.m. after receiving a lethal injection at the federal prison complex in Terre Haute, Ind. She was the 11th prisoner executed at the facility since July when President Donald Trump, an ardent supporter of capital punishment, resumed federal executions following 17 years without one.
As a curtain was raised in the execution chamber, Montgomery looked momentarily bewildered as she glanced at journalists peering at her from behind thick glass. A woman standing over her shoulder leaned over, gently removed Montgomery’s face mask and asked if she had any last words.
“No,” Montgomery responded in a quiet, muffled voice. She said nothing else.
One of Montgomery’s lawyers, Kelley Henry, expressed surprise that Montgomery’s spiritual adviser wasn’t inside the chamber. An official told her Montgomery didn’t want the spiritual adviser there.
“I insisted that she did — as I was present when (the spiritual adviser) discussed with her his plan to sing ‘Jesus Loves You’ to her while the chemicals flowed,” Henry said.
Kelley said that since Montgomery was still alive and the spiritual adviser still in the building, it should have been easy to arrange for him to enter. But the guard said it was too late to arrange.
Asked about Henry’s account, a spokesperson for the Federal Bureau of Prisons said the spiritual adviser was “afforded an opportunity” to be inside the chamber.
Montgomery tapped her fingers nervously for several seconds — a heart-shaped tattoo on her thumb — showed no signs of distress, and quickly closed her eyes. As the lethal injection began, Montgomery kept licking her lips and gasped briefly as pentobarbital, the lethal drug, entered her body through IVs on both arms. A few minutes later, her midsection throbbed for a moment, but quickly stopped.
Montgomery lay on a gurney in the pale-green execution chamber, her glasses on and her grayish brown hair spilling over a green medical pillow. At 1:30 a.m., an official in black gloves with a stethoscope walked into the room, listened to her heart and chest, then walked out. She was pronounced dead a minute later.
“The craven bloodlust of a failed administration was on full display tonight,” Henry said. “Everyone who participated in the execution of Lisa Montgomery should feel shame.”