GUATEMALA CITY • The head of a U.N.-backed commission probing corruption in Guatemala was barred from re-entering the country Tuesday, further defanging the investigative body days after President Jimmy Morales announced he would not renew its mandate.
The government said Morales had communicated the decision to the U.N. secretary-general and asked him to name a replacement for Ivan Velasquez, who along with Guatemalan prosecutors has pressed a number of high-profile graft investigations including against Morales himself.
Velasquez did not comment on the decision. The native of Colombia had traveled to Washington for meetings about the work of the International Commission against Impunity in Guatemala.
Within hours, four legal measures were filed with the Constitutional Court to block the decision and try to keep Velasquez from being barred from the country.
Ex-Foreign Minister Gabriel Orellana said in a radio interview that Morales was making “a serious political mistake,” while Javier Hernandez, head of Morales’ bloc in congress, dismissed suggestions on social media that the move was tantamount to a “coup.”
A diplomatic official told the AP that a group of ambassadors was holding an emergency meeting to consider their response.