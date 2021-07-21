WASHINGTON • Far more voters want the race riots of 2020 investigated than the Jan. 6 Capitol protests, including overwhelming majorities of blacks and Hispanics.
In a new Rasmussen Reports survey that challenges the media’s theme about the public’s view of both events, majorities of likely voters also back police and reject suggestions of racism by law enforcement.
And in one example of that, 65% disagreed with Black Lives Matter activists who have claimed that Old Glory and the pro-police “Thin Blue Line” flags are symbols of racism, said the survey done with the National Police Association.
Overall, 66% said that they want the Black Lives Matter riots investigated. According to the survey, there were 574 violent clashes and over 2,000 police were injured. Just 49% said they support House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s partisan investigation of the Jan. 6 riots.
Just who supports investigating BLM riots, which were notable in Portland, Seattle, Washington, Minneapolis, and other big cities, was surprising.
Rasmussen’s analysis said, “Sixty-seven percent of whites, 64% of black voters, 66% of Hispanics and 62% of other minorities think Congress should investigate the 2020 riots in U.S. cities. Seventy-five percent of Republicans, 60% of Democrats and 63% of voters not affiliated with either major party say Congress should investigate last year’s violent protests.”
In the new report, the police group said, “When the mayors of cities in which violent riots took place in 2020 refused to let police immediately stop the crimes taking place, it sent a message to violent criminals across the nation that crimes will be allowed and criminals won’t be touched.
For the last year violent crimes have increased nationally and the lack of support from politicians has resulted in the number of police officers declining into a short staffing recruitment and retention crisis.”
In other findings:
• 53% think Congress should award medals to the law enforcement agencies that defended their cities from violent looters and rioters in 2020.
• 62% believe elected officials who downplayed the 2020 rioting and looting deserve to be criticized, a number higher than the 51% who believe politicians deserve criticism for downplaying the Jan. 6 Capitol riot.
• 76% of voters believe young people should be taught to comply with police rather than resist or flee arrest.