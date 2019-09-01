One man is in custody and two are still on the run after a burglary in Fountain Friday evening.
Roger Campbell, 19, was arrested on suspicion of burglary and theft of a firearm.
A neighbor called police around 5 p.m. Friday after seeing three people try to burglarize a home on the 7400 block of Bentwater Drive.
Campbell was arrested by Fountain Police, but the other two got away. Police have not provided descriptions of the suspects.
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office Communication Center at (719) 390-5555, or leave an anonymous tip on the Crime Stoppers Tip Line at 719-634-7867 or 1-800-222-8477.