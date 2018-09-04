Two people were killed and four injured in a collision early Tuesday near Buena Vista, the Colorado State Patrol said.
Josh Rash, 57, of Iowa was driving west on U.S. 24 in Johnson's Village when he lost control of his 2004 Dodge truck, which spun into the oncoming lane, the State Patrol said in a news release.
His truck hit a Ford Explorer, which rolled multiple times down an embankment. The driver, Ronaldrick Yazze of Lakewood, and his passengers — ages 7, 11 and 23 — were taken to a hospital in Salida.
Killed were Rash and his passenger, Sally Merritt-Rash, 34.
All six people had been wearing seat belts, the release said.