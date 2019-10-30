SAN FRANCISCO • Twitter, reacting to growing concern about misinformation spread on social media, is banning all political advertising from its service. Its move sets it apart from Facebook, which continues to defend running paid political ads, even false ones, as a free speech priority.
“While internet advertising is incredibly powerful and very effective for commercial advertisers, that power brings significant risks to politics, where it can be used to influence votes to affect the lives of millions,” Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey said Wednesday in a series of tweets announcing the new policy.
Facebook has taken fire since it disclosed earlier in October that it will not fact-check ads by politicians or their campaigns, which could allow them to lie freely. CEO Mark Zuckerberg told Congress last week that politicians have the right to free speech on Facebook.
In Facebook’s earnings conference call — which began less than an hour after Dorsey’s tweet — Zuckerberg issued an impassioned monologue about what he called Facebook’s deep belief “that political speech is important” and stood by the company’s decision to run unchecked political ads. He denied this choice is financially motivated, saying such ads make up less than half of a percent of the company’s revenue.
To put that in perspective, he added, Facebook’s recent $5 billion Federal Trade Commission fine was more than 10 times that.
“This is complex stuff. Anyone who says the answer is simple hasn’t thought about the nuances and downstream challenges,” he said. “I don’t think anyone can say that we are not doing what we believe or we haven’t thought hard about these issues.”
Google did not have an immediate comment on Twitter’s policy change.
Trump’s campaign manager called Twitter’s change a “very dumb decision” in a statement Wednesday.
“This is yet another attempt to silence conservatives, since Twitter knows President Trump has the most sophisticated online program ever,” campaign manager Brad Parscale said.
The presidential campaign for former Vice President Joe Biden said it was “unfortunate” that companies would think the only option was to completely ban political ads.
“When faced with a choice between ad dollars and the integrity of our democracy, it is encouraging that, for once, revenue did not win out,” Bill Russo, the deputy communications director for Biden’s campaign said in a statement.
Political advertising makes up a small sliver of Twitter’s overall revenue.
The company does not break out specific figures each quarter, but said political ad spending for the 2018 midterm election was less than $3 million.
Candidates spend significantly more purchasing ads on Facebook than on Twitter, company records show.