ANKARA, Turkey • Turkey Friday intensified its demands for Saudi Arabia to extradite 18 suspects in the killing of journalist Jamal Khashoggi, a call likely to meet resistance from the kingdom that could escalate tensions between the regional powers.
The Istanbul chief prosecutor’s office submitted a request for Saudi Arabia to hand over the suspects in the killing, and Turkey’s Foreign Ministry will formally notify the kingdom, Turkey’s state-run Anadolu news agency reported. The Saudi government has said it arrested and would itself punish 18 people for what it described as a rogue operation by officials who killed Khashoggi in the consulate.
“We expect our request (for the suspects’) return to be fulfilled because this atrocious event took place in Turkey,” said Turkish Justice Minister Abdulhamit Gul.
Saudi Arabia has returned suspects to Turkey before. The stakes are much higher in the Khashoggi case, however, as some of those implicated are close to Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, the kingdom’s heir apparent whose condemnation of the killing failed to ease suspicions that he was involved.
“The reasoning behind the extradition request is that Jamal Khashoggi was murdered in Turkey by Saudi nationals who traveled to Turkey for this specific purpose,” a senior Turkish official said.
Turkey’s judicial system is better equipped to serve the cause of justice in this case, the official said, adding: “The court proceedings in Turkey will be open to international observers in order to ensure the greatest level of transparency.”
Turkey alleges a 15-member hit squad was sent to Istanbul to kill the journalist, a onetime Saudi insider who became a critic of Prince Mohammed and was a columnist for The Washington Post.
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has said the three others in the group of 18 who were detained in Saudi Arabia were consulate employees.
Erdogan on Friday said Turkey would reveal more evidence about the killing but was not in any rush to do so, indicating that authorities will methodically increase pressure on Saudi Arabia even as the kingdom floats conflicting statements in a vain and often clumsy attempt to end the crisis.
Hours after Erdogan’s speech, Khashoggi’s fiancée, Hatice Cengiz, gave an anguished and tearful television interview in which she said she keeps asking herself if she had missed some signs and should have prevented him from entering the Saudi Consulate in Istanbul on Oct. 2 — questions that she says she cannot answer.