BOYS’ SOCCER

Fountain Valley 10, Denver Academy 0

At Denver Academy: Seven first-half goals carried the Danes (3-1) to a resounding win over the Mustangs (0-2). Fountain Valley has won two straight.

Jordan Nunez-Alley scored half of the Danes’ goals. Theo Lawson added three more and Chase Wallace and Fletcher Soteres contributed one each.

Canon City 3, Ellicott 2, OT

At Ellicott: Gunnar Phillips scored twice and Diego Aparicio added another goal to his haul as the Tigers (4-2) prevailed in overtime.

Rampart 4, Mountain Range 1

At Rampart: Brayden Tester found the back of the net twice, accompanied by seniors Riley Opp and Kevin Williams, to keep the Rams (2-2-1) undefeated through three games.

Cheyenne Mountain 3, Holy Family 2, OT

Denver North 3, Lewis-Palmer 0

SOFTBALL

Palmer Ridge 9, Fountain-Fort Carson 7

At Palmer Ridge: The Trojans’ (6-5) comeback bid fell short as two runs in the top of the seventh inning weren’t enough to catch the Bears (6-1).

Sierra 18, Mitchell 5 (4 innings)

At Sierra: Freshman Talim Ortega and senior Semaje Parker led the Stallions with three runs apiece and a 10-run fourth inning lifted Sierra to a 4-2 record.

Elizabeth 9, Falcon 6

At Elizabeth: The Cardinals (6-2) won a back-and-forth affair with Falcon (7-2).

Widefield 23, Palmer 13

GIRLS’ VOLLEYBALL

Lewis-Palmer 3, Coronado 0

Liberty 3, Canon City 0

