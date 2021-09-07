BOYS’ SOCCER
Fountain Valley 10, Denver Academy 0
At Denver Academy: Seven first-half goals carried the Danes (3-1) to a resounding win over the Mustangs (0-2). Fountain Valley has won two straight.
Jordan Nunez-Alley scored half of the Danes’ goals. Theo Lawson added three more and Chase Wallace and Fletcher Soteres contributed one each.
Canon City 3, Ellicott 2, OT
At Ellicott: Gunnar Phillips scored twice and Diego Aparicio added another goal to his haul as the Tigers (4-2) prevailed in overtime.
Rampart 4, Mountain Range 1
At Rampart: Brayden Tester found the back of the net twice, accompanied by seniors Riley Opp and Kevin Williams, to keep the Rams (2-2-1) undefeated through three games.
Cheyenne Mountain 3, Holy Family 2, OT
Denver North 3, Lewis-Palmer 0
SOFTBALL
Palmer Ridge 9, Fountain-Fort Carson 7
At Palmer Ridge: The Trojans’ (6-5) comeback bid fell short as two runs in the top of the seventh inning weren’t enough to catch the Bears (6-1).
Sierra 18, Mitchell 5 (4 innings)
At Sierra: Freshman Talim Ortega and senior Semaje Parker led the Stallions with three runs apiece and a 10-run fourth inning lifted Sierra to a 4-2 record.
Elizabeth 9, Falcon 6
At Elizabeth: The Cardinals (6-2) won a back-and-forth affair with Falcon (7-2).
Widefield 23, Palmer 13
GIRLS’ VOLLEYBALL
Lewis-Palmer 3, Coronado 0
Liberty 3, Canon City 0