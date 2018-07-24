Roundup of traffic and road conditions around Colorado Springs Tuesday, along with road updates after Monday's storm in the Pikes Peak region.
7:30 a.m.
The shoulder of northbound I-25 near Larkspur is blocked due to a crash.
--
6:58 a.m.
A crash involving a semi-truck and pickup truck is blocking Colrado 115 and Titus Boulevard near Cheyenne Mountain State Park. Expect delays.
A crash on South Chelton Boulevard and Delta Drive is blocking traffic.
A crash on Constitution Avenue and North Circle Drive has been reported. Unknown blockages.
--
6:17 a.m.
The crashes reported on northbound I-25 have been cleared. Delays likely.
--
6:06 a.m.
Northbound Interstate 25 is closed at exit 128 in Fountain and exit 132A at Mesa Ridge Road for crashes.
U.S. 50 near La Junta is open after flash flooding shut down the highway Monday night.
Colorado 9 is open from U.S. 50 to Hartsel, Colorado State Patrol tweeted.
Colorado 115 is open in Fremont County near Pathfinder Park.
U.S. near Woodland Park is open in both directions.