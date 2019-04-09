BASEBALL
Widefield 9, Mesa Ridge 2
At Mesa Ridge: Widefield started fast and ended strong to claim its first win of the season. The Gladiators scored five runs in the top of the first and four more at the top of the seventh all the while holding Mesa Ridge to just two runs on the way to a 4A CSML win.
Axel Jensen and Hayden Lewis had two RBIs each, and also got help from Hunter Marks and Ethan Gillett who knocked in one run each. Jensen also earned the win on the mound for the Gladiators (1-12, 1-1), throwing 6.1 innings and striking out five along the way.
Jesse Harden hit a solo home run while Reece Bishop smacked an RBI double for the Grizzlies (1-13, 0-2).
Elizabeth 17, Mitchell 0
At Mitchell: Elizabeth needed just four innings to rack up 17 runs thanks in part to five batters who had multi-RBI performances in the 4A CSML win.
Patrick Dome led the Cardinals (6-7, 2-0) with four RBIs, followed by Tyler Richardson with three. Casey Berndt, Drew Francis and Vince Weber knocked in two runs each.
Berndt threw three innings and struck out seven. Dome struck out all three batters faced in his only inning of relief.
Mitchell is still searching for its first win.
Pine Creek 3, Fountain-Fort Carson 2
At Fountain-Fort Carson: The Eagles sent a run across in the top of the seventh and held Fountain-Fort Carson in the bottom of the inning to clinch their first 5A/4A CSML victory.
Riley Cornelio and Kit Wigington had RBIs for Pine Creek (4-5, 1-0).
Pine Creek earned the win despite having just three hits.
Parker Gregory pitched six solid innings, striking out 11 along the way. Kenny Steele earned the win, throwing one inning of relief and striking out two.
Fountain-Fort Carson (4-5, 0-1) has lost four straight.
Air Academy 12, Sand Creek 2
At Air Academy: The Kadets scored three runs in the third, fourth and sixth innings to capture a 4A/5A PPAC win.
Air Academy pitchers struck out 11 Scorpion batters. The Kadets are 9-6 and 4-2 in league play.
The Scorpions were led by Nate Blume who hit 3 for 3 with an RBI. Terrence Jones also knocked in a run for Sand Creek.
Sand Creek (5-9) remains winless in conference play.
Lewis-Palmer 14, Falcon 4
At Lewis-Palmer: Lewis-Palmer got off to a commanding lead, scoring nine runs in the bottom of the first on the way to a 4A/5A PPAC win.
Evan Walsh hit 3-for-4 and brought in five runs, while Tommy Fiocchi knocked in two runs. Walsh, Fiocchi and Johnny Behm hit home runs for the Rangers (9-4, 5-0).
The Falcons (2-10, 0-5) have lost four straight, while Lewis-Palmer remains tied for first in the PPAC.
Cheyenne Mountain 5, Palmer Ridge 3
At Palmer Ridge: Cheyenne Mountain scored five runs through the fifth and sixth innings to eventually hang on to claim a big 4A/5A PPAC victory.
Michael Ellis, Cam Buckler, Aaron Berkhoff and Grant Mondejar all had a single RBI for the Indians (10-1, 5-0). Cheyenne Mountain pitchers struck out nine Bears.
The Bears (9-3, 4-1) were led by Jack Wotta who hit 3 for 4, including a double and a home run, and had two RBIs. Jack Flynn also hit in a run.
Calhan 14, Dolores Huerta Prep 5
At Calhan: Five Bulldogs had multi-RBI performances as Calhan racked up 12 runs off 14 hits to defeat Dolores Huerta in a 2A District 8-opening win.
Logan Glaser hit 3-for-3 with three RBIs, while Ty Mitchell, Riley Riggs, Brayden Dillingham and Tyler Hessek each had two RBIs. The Bulldogs (8-2, 1-0) also collected six stolen bases.
Peyton 21, Simla 1 (3 innings)
At Simla: It took just three innings for 12 different batters to knock in runs for the Panthers on the way to a dominant 20-run 2A District 8 win.
Brennen Meyers led Peyton with four RBIs and Rupert Shaw hit in three.
Peyton had a 12-0 lead after the first inning.
Shaw, Cameron Schaefer, Jaeden Meyers and Rodney Gregg pitched one inning each and combined for a one-hitter, and struck out four batters combined. The Panthers remain undefeated.
Ellicott 19, Kiowa 5
Highlands Ranch 12, Liberty 2
BOYS’ LACROSSE
Air Academy 19, St. Mary’s 3
Cheyenne Mountain 12, Evergreen 6
GIRLS’ SOCCER
Vanguard 4, Atlas Prep 3
At Atlas Prep: Hannah Baylor had 12 stops in net to help Vanguard to a close nonconference win over Atlas Prep.
Ella Johnson, Alliyah Moya, Eliana Mabe and Alexis Duffy scored for the Coursers (3-2).
Thomas MacLaren 5, Rye 1
At Rye: Rachel Tamayo and Kadence Christensen each scored twice for the Highlanders to help Thomas MacLaren to its fourth-straight win.
The Highlanders sit atop the 2A Region 1 standings at 3-0 in league play and 6-2 overall.
Rampart 10, Palmer 0
At Garry Berry South: Four Rams scored two-goals in a dominant win 5A/4A CSML win over Palmer.
Verionca Botto, Jazmin Harris, Grace McReynolds and Aspen Brandich had two goals each for Rampart (5-0, 1-0). Ashleigh Decker and Jordan Garrett also scored. Garrett also had four assists.
Palmer is still searching for its first win.
Woodland Park 4, Widefield 2
At Woodland Park: Charlotte Eilertsen needed a pair of goals to help Woodland Park claim its first win of the season, defeating Widefield in a 4A CSML clash.
Morgan Berry scored, and Gracie Harrison had a goal and an assist for the Panthers (1-7, 1-3).
The Gladiators are 2-7 and 0-3 in league play.
St. Mary’s 2, Manitou Springs 1
At Manitou Springs: Kate Fowler and Julia Creech scored for St. Mary’s to help lift the Pirates over Manitou Springs in nonconference victory.
Becca Dunbaugh had five saves in goal for the Pirates (3-4).
Sophie Mckeown scored for the Mustangs (4-4).
The Classical Academy 9, Canon City 0
Air Academy 4, Palmer Ridge 1
Discovery Canyon 8, Vista Ridge 1
Lewis-Palmer 2, Cheyenne Mountain 1
Liberty 9, Coronado 0
Pine Creek 8, Fountain-Fort Carson 0
BOYS’ SWIMMING AND DIVING
Coronado 113, Doherty 67
At Coronado: Jackson Sawyer and Aire Andrew won two races each, while Coronado won 10 of 12 to claim a dominant 5A CSML dual win.
Andrew won the 100 back (59.40) and the 100 free (51.18), while Sawyer won the 200 IM (2:11.28) an 100 breaststroke (1:07.08).
Doherty’s Ben Case won the 500 free (5:57.08), and Benji Troutman won the dive competition with a 5A qualifying score of 207.40.
Pine Creek 173, Rampart 136
At Pine Creek: Rampart won 10 events, but Rampart’s depth kept the team in the hunt, but ultimately fell short in a 5A CSML dual.
Reid Gilbert won the 200 free (1:54.13) and the 100 butterfly (56.52) for the Eagles. Joshua-Ryan Lujan claimed the 200 IM (2:02.63), nearly seven seconds ahead of the field. He also won the 100 breaststroke in 59.11.
Rampart’s Nathan Aumiller won the 100 free (52.58) and Scott Reeder won the 500 free (5:10.54).
Palmer 103, Fountain-Fort Carson 80
At Fountain-Fort Carson: Palmer claimed 10 of 12 events on the way to a 5A CSML win over the Trojans.
The Terrors won each relay, while freshman Isaac Collins won the 100 free (54.03) and the 50 free (23.76).
Fountain-Fort Carson’s two individual wins were both captured by Garrid Keller, who won the 200 IM (2:16.20) and the 500 free (5:37.40).