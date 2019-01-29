GIRLS’ BASKETBALL
St. Mary’s 72, Manitou Springs 54
At St. Mary’s: During St. Mary’s annual Pink Game, the Pirates raised funds for a worthy cause, this year one that was close to the girls’ basketball team.
“We wanted to give back to a special cause or a special person fighting something we can only begin to imagine,” St. Mary’s captain Josephine Howery said before Tuesday’s game. “This cause is something near and dear to my and my teammates’ hearts especially.”
The Pirates chose to donate the proceeds from the Pink Game fundraiser to the Schafer Reichart family as the Doherty boys' basketball player recovers from a life-threatening illness.
“This is something beyond basketball, and we would be so grateful that even as school rivals between St. Mary’s and Manitou that we would come together and donate to help the Reicharts and their medical expenses,” Howery said.
The Pirates bounced back from a loss to CSCS over the weekend to defeat Manitou Springs in a 3A Tri-Peaks clash.
Liberty 57, Palmer 37
At Palmer: Sanee’ Cates scored 17 points to lead Palmer, but the Terrors ultimately fell to Liberty in a 5A/4A CSML game.
Sophomore Emily Schumacher followed with eight points for the Terrors (4-15, 0-8).
The Lancers are 10-7 and 4-2 in league play.
Colorado Springs School 48, Platte Canyon 8
At Colorado Springs School: The Kodiaks shut out Platte Canyon in two quarters on the way to an easy nonconference win.
CSS (9-5) held a 24-6 lead at the end of the first, and gave up just two points for the remainder of the game.
Discovery Canyon 41, Cheyenne Mountain 35
At Discovery Canyon: After a back-and-forth 5A/4A PPAC battle, Discovery Canyon found a boost in the fourth quarter, outscoring Cheyenne Mountain 13-4 to eliminate a three-point deficit and clinch the win.
The win ends a two-game skid for the Thunder (10-8, 6-3). The Indians (6-11, 3-6) have lost two straight.
Colorado Springs Christian School 59, Vanguard 30
At Vanguard: Vanguard held a four-point lead after the first quarter, but CSCS found its offensive rhythm all the while holding the Coursers to just seven points through the second and third quarters.
Rachel Ingram (25) and Megan Engesser (24) combined for 49 of CSCS’ 59 points. Ingram scored 12 in the third quarter alone. The Lions remain undefeated.
Vanguard (10-5, 5-3 3A Tri-Peaks) was led by Breanna Swann with 13 points and Courtney Arrasmith with 10.
Doherty 62, Coronado 24
At Wasson: The Spartans held Coronado to fewer than 10 points in each quarter to claim their eighth straight win, and remain undefeated in 5A/4A CSML play.
Sophomore Makenzie Noll scored a team-high 16 points for the Spartans, followed by Brionna McBride with 14 and Payton Sterk with 10.
Coronado is 9-9 and 4-4 in the CSML.
Florence 51, Ellicott 49
BOYS’ BASKETBALL
Doherty 59, Coronado 33
At Wasson: Through the second and third quarter Doherty outscored Coronado 39-17 to put the 5A/4A CSML game on ice.
The Spartans (7-9, 4-3) have won two in a row.
Coronado (6-12, 3-5) was led by sophomore William White with 14 points, followed by Ladarius Mays with 11.
Cheyenne Mountain 62, Discovery Canyon 44
At Discovery Canyon: It didn’t take long for Cheyenne Mountain to pull away in a 5A/4A PPAC win over Discovery Canyon.
The Indians (15-3, 7-2) led 26-17 at the end of the first half, then outscored the Thunder (7-11, 3-6) 36-27 the rest of the way.
Evangelical Christian 73, Miami-Yoder 17
At Evangelical Christian Academy: ECA put up a 25-2 lead over Miami-Yoder with three players scoring in double figures, and six others scoring in the win.
Sam Mote led the Eagles with 16 points, followed by Judah Alexander with 14 and Braydon Hekkers with 13. Mote also had eight rebounds.
ECA has won five straight.
Lewis-Palmer 71, Vista Ridge 35
At Vista Ridge: Lewis-Palmer held a narrow three-point lead after the first quarter, but left the Wolves in its dust from there, holding Vista Ridge to fewer than 10 points in each remaining quarter.
The Rangers are undefeated, while Vista Ridge falls to 6-12 and 3-6 in 5A/4A PPAC play.
Palmer 37, Liberty 35
At Palmer: In a back-and-forth 5A/4A CSML clash, Palmer outscored Liberty 17-6 in the third quarter to eliminate a small deficit, and thwarted a Lancer comeback in the fourth to clinch its fifth straight win.
Liberty was led by Dailin Smith with 16 points, while Sean Bohuslavsky led the team with eight rebounds.
Vanguard 68, Colorado Springs Christian School 56
At Vanguard: Vanguard held a narrow lead heading into the fourth quarter, but outscored the Lions 18-9 to clinch the 3A Tri-Peaks win for the team’s 10th straight win.
The Coursers are 13-2 and 9-0 in league play. CSCS is 11-3 and 5-2 in Tri-Peaks.
Pine Creek 51, Rampart 48
At Pine Creek: A slow start put Pine Creek in a six-point hole heading into the fourth quarter, but the Eagles outscored Rampart 17-8 in the final frame for the win.
The win breaks a three-game skid for Pine Creek (13-6, 4-4 5A/4A CSML). Rampart falls to 2-15 and is winless in league play.
Sand Creek 67, Air Academy 61