BOYS’ BASKETBALL
Fountain-Fort Carson 70, Widefield 40
At Fountain-Fort Carson: Fountain-Fort Carson continued its impressive start with a 30-point win over the Gladiators.
The Trojans are 5-2, Widefield is 2-3.
Pueblo Central 67, Woodland Park 53
At Pueblo Central: The Wildcats had a 17-point lead by halftime and did not look back in a nonconference win over Woodland Park.
The Panthers are still searching for their first win of the season.
Golden 68, Sand Creek 50
At Golden: The Scorpions could not hold hot scorer Ilja Bubukin, who dropped 30 points for the Demons in a nonconference win.
Sand Creek falls to 2-4.
Columbine 66, Doherty 38
At Columbine: The Spartans could not score more than seven points in each of the first three quarters as they fell to the Rebels, extending their losing streak to three.
Manitou Springs 56, Atlas Prep 41
At Atlas Prep: Zach Perry-Perkins, Joah Armour and Grayson Bodor helped lift the Mustangs over Atlas Prep in a 3A Tri-Peaks opener thanks to their double-digit performances.
Perry-Perkins led Manitou Springs (2-3, 1-0) with 16 points, followed by Armour with 12 and Bodor with 11.
The Gryphons are 2-3 and winless in league play.
Fountain Valley 50, Hanover 15
At Fountain Valley: Fountain Valley nearly doubled Hanover’s point total in the first quarter alone, scoring 26 in the first eight minutes, clinching its first win of the season.
Chance Maccagnan led the team with 15 points, followed by Jackson Blaylock with 14 and Jo Ota had 10.
Lewis-Palmer 48, Liberty 42
At Liberty: It was a close one, but Lewis-Palmer remains undefeated after a nonconference scare by Liberty.
The Rangers trailed Liberty by five at halftime, but found a spark at the break, outscoring the Lancers 31-20 in the final 16 minutes.
Sean Bohuslavsky led the Lancers with 18 points, followed by Agustin Rivas with 14.
Palmer Ridge 44, Palmer 43
At Palmer: The Bears outscored Palmer 14-11 in the fourth quarter to clinch a one-point nonconference victory to snap a four-game losing skid.
Brian McCarthy was the top Palmer Ridge scorer with 13 points.
Rampart 67, Mountain Range 54
At Mountain Range: Mountain Range’s Brandon Romero scored a staggering 38 points, but it was not enough to overcome Rampart in a Ralston Valley tournament opener.
Cheyenne Mountain 62, Pueblo South 53
Discovery Canyon 69, Mesa Ridge 53
GIRLS’ BASKETBALL
St. Mary’s 72, Lutheran 48
At St. Mary’s: Two scorers dropped more than 20 points for the Pirates as St. Mary’s continues its dominant start.
Seneca Hackley scored 24 and Josephine Howery had 22 in the win over Lutheran. Catherine Cummings followed with 14 points and pulled down a whopping 20 rebounds.
Through five games, St. Mary’s has won by an average of 31 points per game.
Fountain-Fort Carson 71, Widefield 48
At Widefield: Fountain-Fort Carson kept its undefeated season intact with a dominant nonconference performance over Widefield.
The Trojans led 39-24 at the half. Sami Worrell led F-FC with 25 points, a season-high, followed by Danae Christensen with 14, and Torie Bass and Carolynn Dail with 10 each.
Through five games this season, Fountain-Fort Carson has defeated opponents by 18.4 points per game on average.
Liberty 51, Lewis-Palmer 30
At Liberty: Lydia Marshall scored a whopping 21 points for the Lancers in a convincing nonconference win over Lewis-Palmer.
Marshall was chased by sophomore Taylor Gossage who had 10 points. Marshall drained five 3-pointers in the win for Liberty (3-3).
Lewis-Palmer falls to 1-2.
Pueblo South 55, Falcon 39
At Pueblo South: Although Falcon trailed by nine heading into the final quarter, a win wasn’t completely out of reach, until, that is, South found a spark in the final eight minutes, outscoring the Falcons 20-13 for a convincing win.
Hannah Berg led the Falcons with a double-double, scoring 14 points and pulling down 10 rebounds. Kilee Wood and Billie Fiore had nine each for the Falcons (2-4).
Sierra 47, Pueblo County 38
At Pueblo Central: Sierra earned a 20-14 lead at halftime, and limited Pueblo County’s comeback in the second half for a nonconference win.
The Stallions are in the midst of a three-game winning streak and are 4-2.
Legend 53, Discovery Canyon 31
At Legend: Legend had a 12-point lead at halftime and continued to climb from there, clinching a swift nonconference win over Discovery Canyon.
The Thunder are 3-4.
Vanguard 70, The Pinnacle 14
At Vanguard: Vanguard led The Pinnacle 47-5 at halftime, and didn’t need to do much work from there to earn its second straight win.
Sand Creek 54, Golden 51
At Sand Creek: Sand Creek locked in its third straight win, thwarting off a Demon comeback in the second half.
The Scorpions (3-2) held a nine-point lead at halftime, but Golden outscored Sand Creek 19-12 in the third quarter to threaten their lead.
Pueblo Centennial 45, Harrison 37
Manitou Springs 58. Mitchell 38
Fountain Valley 40, Hanover 21
ICE HOCKEY
Kent Denver 8, Lewis-Palmer 2
At University of Denver: Peyton Garner and Alex Keers scored for the Rangers, but it wasn’t enough to overcome Kent Denver.
Lewis-Palmer had just six fewer shots than the Sun Devils, but could not find its way past AJ DiChiara, who had 19 saves.
GIRLS’ SWIMMING AND DIVING
Coronado 115, Palmer 70
At Palmer: Mia Shaeffer and Leanne Telle won two individual events each for the Cougars as they swam to an easy victory over Palmer.
Shaeffer won the 200 (2:05.73) and the 100 freestyles (56.37), while Telle claimed the 200 IM (2:35.75) and the 100 back (1:10.84).
Palmer’s Kate Lowery was the team’s lone individual winner, claiming the 500 free in 6:10.81. She also aided the 200 medley relay to a win.
Rampart 129, Fountain-Fort Carson 50
At Rampart: Rampart won 11 of 12 events as the Rams defeated Fountain-Fort Carson handily.
Lindsey Immel, Edenna Chen, Molly Smith and Joey Miller each earned individual wins for the Rams, and also teamed up for two relay wins, the 400 and 200 free relays.
Immel won the 100 back (1:05.04), Chen claimed the 100 butterfly (1:04.62), Smith claimed the 100 free (57.98, nearly five seconds ahead of the field), and Miller won the 200 free (2:06.84).
Fountain-Fort Carson’s Courtney Fael won the 100 breaststroke (1:36.52) as the Trojans lone individual winner.