BOYS’ TENNIS
Sand Creek 5, Fountain-Fort Carson 2
At Fountain-Fort Carson: Sand Creek’s doubles teams swept Fountain-Fort Carson doubles in a nonleague win.
Danny Sharp and Alex Yerger won a three-set match over the Trojans’ No. 1 doubles team, dropping the first set 3-6, but claiming wins in the final two 6-0, 7-5.
Sophomore Nate Blume and freshman Thomas Ginnetti had a good varsity debut at No. 2 doubles, winning 6-4, 6-4. Kobe and Kaden Royse won at No. 3 doubles, and Andy Hong and Rian Gabat won at No. 4.
Terrence Jones was the lone Scorpion singles player to claim a win, winning his No. 1 singles match 6-1, 6-0.
Liberty 7, Widefield 0
SOCCER
Mesa Ridge 4, Sand Creek 3
At Mesa Ridge: Mesa Ridge scored a pair of goals in each half to lock in a season-opening victory over Sand Creek.
Jayden Austin scored a pair of goals for the Scorpions, who started last season on a 10-game winning streak.
Broomfield 3, Cheyenne Mountain 0
At Cheyenne Mountain: The Indians dropped their season opener in a nonconference loss to Broomfield.
Will Thompson had three stops in net for Cheyenne Mountain and Dylan Baeck led the Indians’ offensive charge with three shots on goal, but couldn’t get anything past the Eagles.
SOFTBALL
Elizabeth 18, Cheyenne Mountain 3
At Elizabeth: Elizabeth scored 16 runs in the third inning to take down Cheyenne Mountain and advance to 2-1 on the season.
Cheyenne Mountain (1-3) started strong, scoring two runs in the top of the first, but could only bring one more run across before mercy rule was inflicted.
Valor Christian 15, Falcon 6
At Valor Christian: Falcon held Valor Christian a majority of the way through their nonconfernece clash, but unravel in the bottom of the sixth when the Eagles scored 12 runs to lock in the win.
Falcon’s Madi Robertson hit a home run and had three RBIs, while Sam Hermosio, Leah Gray and Addie Platt also knocked in runs. The Falcons fall to 2-3.
Sophomore Amaya Ruiz knocked in five RBIs and had a double and a home run to lead Valor.
St. Mary’s 13, The Classical Academy 1
At St. Mary’s: Morgan Trechter and Peyton Richter led the Pirates to their second straight dominant performance. Trechter led the team by knocking in four RBIs, while Richter contributed three.
Richter also struck out 10 batters in five innings for St. Mary’s (3-2).
TCA earned four hits and scored its only run in the top of the first inning. The Titans are 0-4.
VOLLEYBALL
Rampart 3, Fountain-Fort Carson 0
At Rampart: Rampart made its first varsity event in its new gym one to remember with a season-opening 5A CSML sweep of Fountain-Fort Carson.
The Rams dominated the first two sets, winning 25-5, 25-9, respectively, and battled against the Trojans’ comeback in the third to win 25-17.
Abby Wolverton led Rampart with eight kills, followed by Emily Ellis who had five. Ellis also had two blocks, while Wolverton, along with Payten Wade, Grace Wilkinson and Maegan Comer had two aces each.