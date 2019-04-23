BOYS’ SWIMMING AND DIVING
Air Academy 164, Cheyenne Mountain 138
At Rampart: Griffin Ayotte (500-yard freestyle) and Seth Nelson (100 free) both won individual events and also swam legs on Air Academy’s victorious 200 medley and 400 freestyle relay teams to help the Kadets to a dual victory over Cheyenne Mountain.
Each squad took first in six events.
Raglan Ward had a big day for the Indians, taking first in the 50 free and 100 butterfly and swimming the anchor leg to help Cheyenne Mountain win the 200 freestyle relay. Gabe Grauvogel also had two victories for the Indians as he touched first in the 200 individual medley and 100 backstroke.
Pine Creek 109, Coronado 71
At Coronado: Joshua-Ryan Lujan took first in the 200 individual medley and 100 breaststroke to highlight Pine Creek’s dual win over Coronado.
The Eagles also claimed titles in the 200 medley and 400 freestyle relay races.
Adam Austin led the Cougars with individual victories in the 50 free and 100 back.
BASEBALL
St. Mary’s 11, ECA 0 (5 innings)
At Grace Center: Eddie Romo tossed a five-inning no-hitter, with only an error preventing a perfect game, and Joseph Sabish and Jacob Miller added two RBIs each as St. Mary’s blanked Evangelical Christian Academy for the Pirates’ fifth straight shutout.
Romo and Nick Baca also had two-hit games for the Pirates (14-4, 7-0 3A Tri-Peaks).
Falcon 3, Vista Ridge 2 (8 innings)
At Falcon: A two-run single by Brock Owen in the eighth inning brought home the tying and winning runs as Falcon rallied past district rival Vista Ridge.
Vista Ridge (2-12, 1-7 4A/5A Pikes Peak) took a 2-1 lead in its half of the eighth on a Ryan Shaffer sacrifice fly that scored Mason Wahlberg.
Clay Sanger earned the win in relief for the Falcons (6-10, 3-5) following a seven-inning effort from starter Riley Robertson, who struck out 10 and allowed only four hits.
Shaffer, who pitched into the seventh inning and struck out 12, took the loss.
Palmer Ridge 5, Air Academy 0
At Air Academy: Charlie Deeds tossed a two-hit shutout with 11 strikeouts and also went 3 for 3 at the plate with two runs scored and one batted in as Palmer Ridge pulled away from Air Academy.
Jai Liester’s two-run single in the sixth gave the Bears (12-5, 6-3 4A/5A Pikes Peak) a 3-0 lead after Jack Wotta opened the scoring with an RBI single in the first. Deeds and Gabriel Rogers each drove in runs in the seventh to complete the scoring.
Grant Shandy was changed with the loss for Air Academy (9-9, 4-5), allowing three earned runs and six hits over six innings with eight strikeouts.
Doherty 15, Palmer 0 (4 innings)
At Doherty: Jordan McDonald allowed just one hit and struck out five and also went 3 for 4 to help Doherty blank Palmer.
Jordan Cornelison added a home run and four RBIs for the Spartans (5-11, 3-3 4A/5A CS Metro), who broke the game open with a seven-run eruption in the third inning that extended the lead to 11-0.
Cheyenne Mountain 19, Sand Creek 0 (5 innings)
At Sand Creek: Javi Mondejar led an 18-hit assault with a 4-for-4 effort with three RBIs and also struck out four in three innings, and Brad Helton homered, tripled and tossed two innings of one-hit relief with five strikeouts to power Cheyenne Mountain past Sand Creek.
Helton’s homer triggered a 10-run fourth inning for the Indians (15-1, 9-0 4A/5A Pikes Peak), who ran their winning streak to 14 games and stayed undefeated against Colorado opponents.
Nate Blume and Taber Banks had hits for the Scorpions (5-12, 0-9).
GIRLS’ TENNIS
Pine Creek 4, Discovery Canyon 3
At Pine Creek: Pine Creek swept all four doubles matches, and that proved to be the difference as the Eagles snuck past Discovery Canyon.
Three of the four doubles contests were decided in straight sets, while Akarea Steele and Emma Goodall needed a 6-3 verdict in the third set to claim a win at No. 2.
Mattie Kuntzelman, Paddison Lowe and Hunter Jones recorded straight-set singles victories for Discovery Canyon.
Palmer 5, Mitchell 2
At Palmer: Ashton Kiepke won in straight sets at No. 2 singles, and No. 3 player Jolay Reed outlasted her opponent, 12-10 in a third-set pro-set tiebreaker to highlight Palmer’s team win over Mitchell.
Alyssa Lykens paced Mitchell with a 6-3, 6-1 win at No. 1 singles.
Mesa Ridge 7, Harrison 0
At Mesa Ridge: Mesa Ridge dropped just five games in three singles wins and 17 overall in a sweep of Harrison.
GIRLS’ SOCCER
Palmer Ridge 2, Lewis-Palmer 0
At Don Breese Stadium: Sarah Miller and Anna Mason scored second-half goals for Palmer Ridge as the Bears snapped a five-game winless streak against their District 38 rival to regain possession of the Monument Cup for the first time since 2013.
Heather Holter recorded seven saves for Palmer Ridge (9-2-1, 4-1 4A/5A Pikes Peak), who ran their winning streak to four games, while the Rangers (5-5-2, 2-2) fell to 0-2-1 in their last three games.
Rampart 2, Pine Creek 1 (2OT)
At District 20 Stadium: Jordan Garrett’s penalty kick in the second overtime gave Rampart a win over Pine Creek as the Rams remained perfect after 10 games and took over sole possession of the 4A/5A Colorado Springs Metro League standings.
Garrett assisted Grace McReynolds on Rampart’s first goal that snapped a scoreless tie 14 minutes into the second half.
Pine Creek dropped to 4-6-1, 2-1 in league play.
Discovery Canyon 4, Falcon 1
At Falcon: Maddie Underwood broke a 1-1 tie early in the second half, and Sharon Mayes and Paige Hansen later added goals one minute apart to put the game away as Discovery Canyon pulled away from Falcon.
Carrie Bailey gave the Thunder (5-5-2, 2-2-1 4A/5A Pikes Peak) a 1-0 lead 13 minutes into the game of an assist from Ella Kuenzli.
Falcon fell to 7-5, 0-5.
Canon City 9, Harrison 1
At Harrison: Macy French, Kyndal West and Cassidy Heimel scored two goals each to lead Canon City 9-4, 6-1 4A CS Metro) past Harrison (4-8, 1-5).
Air Academy 3, Cheyenne Mountain 0
At Air Academy: Capri Dewing, Zoe Sims and Jessica Sims had goals in Air Academy’s shutout of Cheyenne Mountain as the Kadets (8-3-1, 4-0-1 4A/5A Pikes Peak) remained the league’s lone unbeaten team.
CSCS 3, Atlas Prep 0
At Atlas Prep: Kait Halverson scored twice, and Erin Ross added a goal and an assist in Colorado Springs Christian School’s shutout of Atlas Prep to end the Gryphons’ four-game winning streak.
Megan Boucher was credited with four saves for the Lions (6-5), who snapped a two-game skid.
The nonleague loss dropped Atlas Prep to 7-5.