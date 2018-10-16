BOYS’ SOCCER
Pine Creek 3, Doherty 0
At Garry Berry Stadium: Carter Esterle, Caeden Bishop and Ryan Seaquist all scored goals, Eli Young stopped all four shots that came his way, and Pine Creek remained perfect in league play ahead of Thursday’s showdown with Liberty to decide the crown.
The Eagles (7-6-1, 5-0 4A/5A CS Metro) led 2-0 at halftime.
Doherty fell to 5-9, 2-3.
Liberty 10, Palmer 0
At D20 Stadium: Kylan Crafts-Thimmig scored twice and added two assists, and Carson Stevens and Milas Norwood also had two goals apiece as Liberty routed Palmer.
The Lancers (11-3, 5-0 4A/5A CS Metro), who will meet Pine Creek for the league title on Thursday, scored six goals in the first half.
Atlas Prep 3, James Irwin 0
At Atlas Prep: Lamario Nisbeth netted the hat trick to keep Atlas Prep out of the loss column with just one game left in the regular season.
Alejandro Salas and Luis Vega recorded assists for the Gryphons (13-0-1, 6-0-1 3A Tri-Peaks), who are the top-ranked 3A team in Colorado, according to the Ratings Percentage Index.
James Irwin dropped to 8-3-3, 3-2-2.
Air Academy 5, Vista Ridge 1
At Air Academy: Five players scored for Air Academy (13-1-1, 7-0 4A/5A Pikes Peak), which swept league play for the second year in a row and ended the regular season on a 13-game unbeaten streak.
Adin Schwenke, Jett Neubacher, Luke Louthan, Andrew Hess and Andrew Passon all netted goals for the Kadets, the reigning 4A state champs whose only loss came to Boulder, a 5A program, on Aug. 25.
TCA 4, Mitchell 0
At Garry Berry Stadium: Matt Harrold, Jonathan Clemmons, Nathan Jones and Aaron Peck scored a goal apiece as TCA dominated Mitchell to all but clinch its fifth consecutive league crown.
The Titans (11-3, 7-0 4A CS Metro) have won all 40 league games since moving up from 3A prior to the 2014 season. They will meet second-place Mesa Ridge (6-6-2, 5-1-1) on Thursday in the regular-season finale for both teams.
Cheyenne Mountain 3, Discovery Canyon 2 (OT)
At Cheyenne Mountain: Dylan Baeck scored two goals and added an assist in Cheyenne Mountain’s overtime victory over Discovery Canyon.
Jadon Baros also had a goal for Cheyenne Mountain (9-4-1, 5-1 4A/5A Pikes Peak).
Discovery Canyon ended the regular season at 11-4, 4-3.
Mesa Ridge 3, Widefield 2
At Mesa Ridge: First-half goals by Aron Flores and Xavier Valtierra weren’t enough for Widefield (8-5-1, 3-4 4A CS Metro) as Mesa Ridge (6-6-2, 5-1-1) stormed back to score three in the second half to win the rivalry match.
Coronado 1, F-FC 0 (OT)
At Fountain-Fort Carson: Miguel Rios scored from Hayden Field in the first overtime to lift Coronado past Fort-Carson and end the Cougars’ two-game losing streak.
Andrew Klein notched the shutout for Coronado (5-9, 2-3 5A CS Metro).
The Trojans ended their season at 6-8-1, 1-5.
Vanguard 2, ECA 1
At El Pomar: Donovan Harper and Alejandro Vasquez scored in the second half as Vanguard (2-11, 1-6 3A Tri-Peaks) held off ECA and won for the second time in three games following a 10-game skid to start the season.
Brayden Hekkers had the lone goal for ECA (5-8-1, 3-6-1).
CSCS 10, Ellicott 1
At Mountain Lion Stadium: CSCS (7-5-2, 3-3-1 3A Tri-Peaks) snapped a four-game winless streak in a big way, scoring six goals in the first half en route to a rout of Ellicott.
Ellicott, which lost its sixth straight, fell to 4-8, 0-7.
VOLLEYBALL
Pine Creek 3, Palmer 0
At Pine Creek: Sydney Collins had nine kills and Anna Ruff added five blocks to lead a Pine Creek sweep.
Kaitlin Cid, Jacquelyn Cleary and Chandler Nelson all had eight digs to share the team lead for the Eagles (7-10, 3-1 5A CS Metro).
Ryan Santos had a team-best seven kills for the Terrors (9-13, 0-5).
Discovery Canyon 3, Falcon 0
At Discovery Canyon: Ashten Prechtel registered 11 kills and five blocks, while Sophie Boushell had 11 digs as Discovery Canyon rebounded from its first loss in seven weeks in a sweep of Falcon.
On Oct. 11, the Thunder (16-2, 5-1 4A/5A Pikes Peak) had their 15-game winning streak stopped by Lewis-Palmer, the two-time reigning 4A state champs.
Rampart 3, Liberty 0
At Rampart: Riley Simpson’s 10 kills and 19 digs from Grace Wilkinson boosted Rampart (11-5, 3-1 5A CS Metro) back into the win column after losing its six-game winning streak to Pine Creek five days earlier.
Woodland Park 3, Mitchell 0
At Mitchell: Delaney Battin had a team-high nine kills, and Karly Purkey added 25 assists to help Woodland Park (13-3, 5-1 4A CS Metro) to a three-set sweep of Mitchell (4-12, 0-5).
Cheyenne Mountain 3, Vista Ridge 0
At Cheyenne Mountain: Cheyenne Mountain (9-9, 3-3 4A/5A Pikes Peak) bounced back from a five-set loss to Air Academy on Oct. 11 with a 25-10, 25-15, 25-12 win over Vista Ridge (3-19, 1-5).
Coronado 3, Douglas County 2
At Castle Rock: Coronado (8-9) rallied from two sets down for a 10-25, 20-25, 25-13, 25-17, 15-11 victory to run the Cougars’ winning streak to four matches.