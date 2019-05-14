GIRLS’ LACROSSE
No. 6 Regis Jesuit 18, No. 3 Pine Creek 11
At Pine Creek: The Eagles faced a one-goal deficit after halftime, but were outscored by Regis Jesuit 9-3 in the second half, ending their winning streak at 15 games and their season at 15-2.
Brittney White scored six goals for Pine Creek and Ashley Starkey netted three. Madeleine Bourgois had three assists. Sienna Colonese and Peneal Schwab also scored for the Eagles, and Amelia Carlile had nine saves in goal.
BASEBALL
Coronado 5, Vista Ridge 4 (9 innings)
At Vista Ridge: Coronado scored four runs in the top of the sixth to eventually force extra innings in a nonconference game against Vista Ridge, and brought another run across in the top of the ninth to end the regular season with a win.
Tucker Travins knocked in two runs for Coronado. Graehame Webb and Beau Chauvin also had an RBI for the Cougars (14-9).
Travins and Chauvin also combined for five strikeouts. Travins threw 6.2 innings and Chauvin was on the mound for 2.1.
Vista Ridge ends the regular season 4-18.
The Classical Academy 7, Falcon 2