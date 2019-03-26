BASEBALL
Peyton 13, Fowler 0
At Peyton: Rupert Shaw knocked in five runs and tossed a three-hit, nine-strikeout performance as Peyton claimed a dominant win over Fowler.
Shaw hit a double and a home run and threw a five-inning shutout for Peyton, which remains undefeated. Rodney Gregg hit a two-run double, and Cameron Schafer, Brennen Meyers, Brandon Hussey, Haeden Meyers and AJ Strobel also had RBIs.
Carlsbad 9, Woodland Park 0
At Greenway Festival: Woodland Park couldn’t get its bats going in a shutout loss to Carlsbad at the Greenway Baseball Festival. Sophomore Matthew Lecky had the Panthers’ only hits, going 2 for 2 at the plate.
Woodland Park pitchers combined to strike out nine batters, including a one-inning, two-strikeout performance by Michael Shrum.
The Panthers (1-4) are 0-2 during their spring break trip so far, and have two more games scheduled this week.
Mountain Pointe 9, Pine Creek 3
At Greenway Festival: Pine Creek brought three runs across in the top of the sixth inning, but the damage was already done as the Eagles (2-3) fell to Mountain Pointe.
Pine Creek is 0-2 in Phoenix, and has two more games scheduled during the Greenway Festival this week.
Bishop Manogue 11, Manitou Springs 1
At Pride Classic: Freshman Raymond McKaskey brought the Mustangs’ only run across in a tournament loss to Bishop Manogue.
Manitou Springs (3-3) is 0-2 so far at the Pride Classic with two more games scheduled this week.
Grand Junction 14, Air Academy 3
At Grand Junction Central: A 10-run fourth inning put the game out of reach for Air Academy as Grand Junction defeated the Kadets in a tournament game.
Bo Powers and Ethan Yanez each had an RBI for Air Academy (4-5). Powers struck out five through 3.1 innings.
Pueblo Centennial 4, Widefield 2
At Runyon Field: Cameron Lucas and Joe Rupprecht knocked in runs late for Widefield, but it wasn’t enough to get past Pueblo Centennial in a nonconference loss.
Axel Jensen struck out seven batters through six innings for Widefield (0-9).
Pueblo South 13, Lewis-Palmer 1
At Lewis-Palmer: Lewis-Palmer faced a 13-run deficit heading into the bottom of the sixth inning, but could only bring one run across in the remaining time. Colton Stegman knocked in the run that spoiled Pueblo South’s shutout in the bottom of the sixth.
The Rangers (5-3) have lost two in a row.
GIRLS’ SOCCER
Lewis-Palmer 10, Elizabeth 2
At Elizabeth: The Rangers scored five goals in each half to upend Elizabeth in a nonconference game on the road.
After starting the season 0-2, Lewis-Palmer is on a 3-0-1 run. Elizabeth is winless at 0-4.
Pueblo Centennial 6, Canon City 0