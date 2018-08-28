FIELD HOCKEY
Palmer Ridge 3, Colorado Academy 1
At Colorado Academy: Defending state champion Palmer Ridge (3-0) notched a big early season victory on the road over 2017 state semifinalist and perennial power Colorado Academy (1-1).
Two goals in the first half proved to be decisive, as the Palmer Ridge defense held Colorado Academy to the single tally.
Senior Jordyn Isner recorded her fourth and fifth goals of the season, while freshman Hannah Hermann scored the other goal for Palmer Ridge. Junior Reece Wagers had nine saves in the win.
The two teams are scheduled to meet again, this time at Palmer Ridge, in two weeks.
Denver East 7, Cheyenne Mountain 1
At Denver East: After holding the Angels (1-1) to a 1-0 halftime lead, Cheyenne Mountain (0-2-1) fell to a six-goal second half onslaught to remain winless.
Five different players scored for Denver East.
BOYS’ SOCCER
Lewis-Palmer 2, Mitchell 0
At Gerry Berry: The Rangers (2-0) repeated the score line from their season opener against Golden with another 2-0 victory – this time over Mitchell (1-1).
Lewis-Palmer scored both goals in the second half, courtesy of senior Jack Barkocy and junior Tyler Davis, to remain unbeaten.
Discovery Canyon 5, Mesa Ridge 1
At Mesa Ridge: The season opener for Discovery Canyon went as planned, as the Thunder (1-0) took down Mesa Ridge (1-1-1).
After taking a 2-0 lead into halftime, Discovery Canyon scored three more times in the second half to put the game out of reach.
Rampart 4, Vista Ridge 1
At Rampart: A balanced attack and three first-half goals paced Rampart (2-0) to beat Vista Ridge (1-2).
Four different players – senior Dillon O'Neal and juniors Oboyo Kuot, Simagegn Collins and Liam Milton – scored for the Rams and junior David Glazener stopped six shots in the victory.
Atlas Preparatory School 4, Eagle Ridge Academy 0
At Atlas Prep: Three goals in the second half cemented a season-opening victory for Atlas Prep (1-0) over Eagle Ridge Academy (1-1).
Senior Demetrio Araiza and junior Lamario Nisbeth both scored two goals for the Gryphons, who have won eight of their last nine games dating back to last season.
Green Mountain 2, Coronado 0
At Coronado: A goal in each half proved enough as Green Mountain (3-0) shut out Coronado (1-1). Green Mountain has yet to allow a goal this season.
Evangelical Christian Academy 6, Lotus School for Excellence 1
At Lotus School: Four first-half goal sent ECA (1-0) on its way to the win over Lotus (0-1) in the season opener for both teams.
Skyview 5, St. Mary’s 2
At Skyview: Tied at two at halftime, St. Mary’s (0-2-1) couldn’t keep pace in the second half as Skyview (2-0) scored three unanswered goals to take the win.
Ponderosa 5, Elizabeth 0
At Elizabeth: Four players scored for Ponderosa as the Mustangs (2-0) shutout Elizabeth (1-4).
Widefield 2, Pueblo West 2 (2OT)
At Widefield: Overtime did nothing to settle this one, as both Pueblo West (3-0-1) and Widefield (0-0-1) recorded a goal in each half.
SOFTBALL
St. Mary’s 3, Limon 2
At St. Mary’s: In a meeting of two teams on a roll, the Pirates (6-2) scored two runs in the bottom of the fifth inning and held on from there to earn the victory over Limon (3-3).
Senior Peyton Richter pitched a complete game, recorded seven strikeouts, and knocked in her 17th RBI of the season to help St. Mary’s get the victory.
The win was the fifth in a row for the Pirates, who have outscored opponents 67 to 6 during that stretch. The defeat halted a three-game winning streak for Limon.
The Classical Academy 20, Lewis-Palmer 4 (4 innings)
At Lewis-Palmer: TCA (1-5) got its first win of the season in emphatic fashion over the Rangers (3-6). TCA took leads of 3-0 after two innings and 8-3 after three, before recording a massive 12-run fourth inning and holding Lewis-Palmer to one run in the bottom of the frame to end the game via the mercy rule.
Senior Alexa Valenzuela went 3-for-3 with three RBIs for TCA. The Titans had been outscored 57 to 16 in their five-game losing streak to begin the season.
Valor Christian 9, Vista Ridge 4
At Valor Christian: A five-run first inning sparked Valor Christian (6-1) to victory over Vista Ridge (3-3).
Senior Mackenzie Wilson recorded four RBIs for Valor Christian.
Harrison 16, James Irwin 1 (4 innings)
At Harrison: The Panthers (1-4) got out of the starting gate quickly, scoring 11 runs in the bottom of the first inning on the way to the first victory of the season.
James Irwin fell to 1-4 on the year.
Palmer Ridge 26, Florence 11 (5 innings)
At Florence: Defense didn’t play a huge part in a matchup where 21 runs were scored in just the first two innings. The Bears improved to 3-1 on the season with the victory over Florence (0-5), never scoring less than three runs in each inning.
VOLLEYBALL
Rampart 3, Vista Ridge 0
At Vista Ridge: Led by senior Abby Wolverton, who recorded a team high 10 kills, Rampart (3-0, 1-0 5A Colorado Springs Metro) took down Vista Ridge (0-3) in straight sets, 25-17, 25-14 and 25-21.
Senior Haley McCorkle put down five aces for Rampart in the win.
Pine Creek 3, Air Academy 0
At Pine Creek: Pine Creek (1-1) got its first win of the season in straight sets over Air Academy (0-1) 25-22, 25-21 and 25-15.
Senior Savannah Nott helped spark Pine Creek with eight kills and three aces. Senior Chandler Nelson also racked up 26 assists.
Manitou Springs 3, Pueblo East 0
At Pueblo East: The Mustangs (1-0) closed out three close sets, 25-21, 25-23 and 26-24, to win their season opener over Pueblo East (1-1).
University 3, Colorado Springs Christian School 0
At CSCS: The state semifinalists from a year ago, University (3-0) took down a competitive CSCS squad 25-18, 25-19 and 25-23.
CSCS fell to 1-1 on the season. University beat the Lions by the same score to end the 2017 season for CSCS.
Calhan 3, Fountain Valley 0
At Calhan: After falling to rival Peyton 3-2 to begin the season, Calhan (1-1) swept Fountain Valley (0-1) 25-21, 25-16, and 25-9 for its first win.
Mitchell 3, Atlas Preparatory School 1
At Mitchell: Though Atlas Prep (0-2) rebounded for a 25-21 win in the third set, it wasn’t enough as the Marauders (1-0) registered their first win of the campaign.
Sets one, two, and four belonged to Mitchell – 25-15, 25-18 and 25-23.
BOYS’ TENNIS
Vanguard 5, Rampart 2
At Rampart: Vanguard took all three singles matches and split the doubles portion to get the win over the Rams.
Alexander Bruce (6-2, 6-0), Seth Fuqua (6-2, 6-2) and James Le (6-2, 7-5) all won their singles matches for Vanguard.
The two Rampart victories came in No. 2 and No. 4 doubles. The tandem of David Gao and Shiva Garesh won 6-2, 6-1, and Rohan Nandakumarez and Zayne Perkins were victorious 6-1, 6-4.
Widefield 4, Colorado Springs School 3
At CSS: Widefield (1-2) won all three singles matches in straight sets and the No. 1 doubles contest to get the win over CSS (0-1).
Senior Nic Just and juniors Thor Young and Jermiah Jones recorded the singles wins, while sophomores Tkai Gonzalez and Jakob Peterson came from a set down to get the victory in No. 1 doubles.
Sand Creek 7, Air Academy 0
At Sand Creek: Air Academy (1-3, 0-1 4A Region 6) couldn’t take a set off of Sand Creek (2-1, 1-0).
Junior Terrence Jones led the way with a 6-1, 6-0 No. 1 singles win for Sand Creek.