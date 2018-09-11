VOLLEYBALL
Manitou Springs 3, St. Mary’s 1
At Manitou Springs: Manitou Springs won the key points in clutch moments, building a two-set lead on St. Mary’s and holding off the Pirates to beat its Tri-Peaks League rival for the sixth time in the past seven meetings.
With the 25-19, 25-22, 23-25, 25-21 victory, the Mustangs (7-1, 2-0) won their seventh straight match.
Alexa LaMack had eight kills and 10 digs to pace St. Mary’s (6-2).
Discovery Canyon 3, D’Evelyn 2
At Denver: Paityn Kramer registered a team-high 19 kills, Leah Lester added 11, and Sophie Boushell came up with 31 digs as Discovery Canyon (8-1) rallied from a two-set deficit to rally past D’Evelyn to win its eighth straight match after a season-opening loss.
The Thunder prevailed 24-26, 23-25, 25-10, 25-16, 15-8.
Lewis-Palmer 3, Cherokee Trail 2
At Lewis-Palmer: A 15-8 decision in the fifth set lifted Lewis-Palmer to a five-set win over Cherokee Trail for the Rangers’ sixth straight victory.
Trinity Jackson led a balanced hitting attack for Lewis-Palmer with 18 kills and added 16 digs. McKenna Sciacca added 55 assists and 16 digs.
Doherty 3, Vista Peak Prep 0
At Pueblo: Doherty (5-3) won for the fourth time in five tries, edging Vista Peak 25-23, 27-25, 26-24.
Palmer Ridge 3, Palmer 0
At Palmer: Palmer Ridge (6-2) made quick work of Palmer with a 25-15, 25-12, 25-13 win over the Terrors (4-6).
Pikes Peak Christian 3, Fountain Valley 2
At Pikes Peak Christian: Pikes Peak Christian (6-1) rallied to force a decisive fifth set, then dominated to run its winning streak to three matches by outlasting the Danes (2-4).
GOLF
Panther Invitational
At Shining Mountain Golf Course: TCA’s Liam O’Halloran carded a 2-over-par 72 for the day’s top score, while Liberty won team honors with a six-shot triumph over TCA, which defended its 4A Colorado Springs Metro League title.
Brandon Bervig (74), Lucas Howell (75) and Tyler Barcelon (81) paced the Lancers’ winning team effort.
Other top performances were turned in by Coronado’s Andrew Merz, whose 74 was good for a second-place tie and Evan Cisneros of Woodland Park, Josh Hampton of Discovery Canyon and Lewis-Palmer’s Gregory Lewis, who all shot rounds of 77.
TCA’s Ben Devolve finished in a ninth-place tie with a 78.
TENNIS
Pine Creek 6, Rampart 1
At Pine Creek: Defending regional champions Luke Miller and Kyle Ma earned straight-set victories at Nos. 1 and 2 singles, respectively, to pace Pine Creek past Rampart in a matchup of previously undefeated squads in Colorado Springs Metro League play.
Rampart scored its lone win at No. 2 doubles after the team of Shiva Ganesh Pandian and David Gao registered a straight-set win.
Widefield 4, Mesa Ridge 3
At Widefield Community Center: Thor Young outlasted Zion Dean 6-3 in a decisive third set, tipping the scales to Widefield as the Gladiators nipped Mesa Ridge in a battle of District 3 rivals.
The squads split the four doubles matches, while Nic Just scored one for Widefield with a 6-3, 6-2 win at No. 1 singles and Mesa Ridge countered at No. 3 singles as Logan Crutchfield narrowly bested Jermiah Jones, 7-5, 7-6.
Cheyenne Mountain 7, Lewis-Palmer 0
At Lewis-Palmer: Defending 4A Region 6 team champ Cheyenne Mountain dropped just seven games on the afternoon in making quick work of Lewis-Palmer.
Joey Geisz, Paul Jones and Oliver Muhl had singles victories for the Indians.
Discovery Canyon 7, Air Academy 0
At Air Academy: Nick Lorenz, Will Fiala and Miles Wonnacot set the tempo with singles victories as Discovery Canyon didn’t drop a set in a sweep of Air Academy.
BOYS’ SOCCER
Sand Creek 7, Woodland Park 1
At Sand Creek: Jayden Austin scored three more goals to run his state-leading total to 21, pacing Sand Creek past Woodland Park (3-2) in nonleague action.
Trevor Jones, Jorge Figeroa, Teddy Burdick and Juvenal Cordero also scored for the Scorpions (4-2).
St. Mary’s 5, Thomas MacLaren 2
At Thomas MacLaren: Five different players scored for St. Mary’s, who used a four-goal outburst in the second half to rally past Thomas MacLaren School.
Connor Timmins, Wyatt Barton, Owen Nelson, Owen Barton and Sean Wassinger netted goals for the Pirates (2-2-1).
Discovery Canyon 9, Pueblo South 2
At Pueblo: Hunter Lindell and Nathan Van Keulen scored in the first half for Discovery Canyon, who blew the game open with seven goals in the second half as the Thunder (5-0) remained undefeated in a nonleague rout of Pueblo South.
Vista Ridge 1, Coronado 0
At Vista Ridge: A second-half goal broke a scoreless tie and lifted Vista Ridge (3-3) past Coronado (2-3).
Denver North 3, Lewis-Palmer 0
At Denver North: Lewis-Palmer (2-3) suffered its third straight shutout in a road loss to Denver North.
Liberty 2, Chatfield 1
At Littleton: Liberty (4-2) scored the go-ahead goal in the second half to deal Chatfield (4-1) its first loss.
SOFTBALL
St. Mary’s 14, La Junta 3 (5 innings)
At St. Mary’s: Peyton Richter struck out 10 batters and drove in six runs to pace St. Mary’s (12-2) to its 11th straight victory.
Morgan Trechter added three RBIs for the Pirates.
Widefield 15, Mitchell 2 (5 innings)
At Mitchell: Mackenzie King went 2 for 4 with two RBIs, and Widefield set the pace by scoring six runs in the first inning in a rout of Mitchell.
Jocelyn Garcia and Savannah Valdez had two hits apiece for the Gladiators (8-5, 2-0 4A CS Metro), who built a 13-0 lead to win for the third time in four games and dealt the Marauders (3-9, 0-2) their fifth straight setback.
Mesa Ridge 16, TCA 5 (6 innings)
At The Classical Academy: Elena Reed homered and doubled, Kylee Bunnell also went deep, and Mesa Ridge put away TCA with a six-run fifth inning as the Grizzlies ran their win streak to seven games by beating TCA.
Katrina Robertson added a 3-for-5 effort for Mesa Ridge (11-5, 2-0 4A Colorado Springs Metro League), who had their lead trimmed to 8-5 heading into the fifth inning.
Isabella Quintana improved her record to 7-3 by scattering seven hits and striking out six in a complete-game effort.
TCA (2-13, 0-2) lost its seventh straight.
Canon City 13, Elizabeth 1 (5 innings)
At Canon City: Abby Hayes drove in four runs for Elizabeth (5-8, 1-0 4A CSML), which erupted for 13 runs over the final three innings for a run-rule-shortened win over Canon City (6-8, 0-1).