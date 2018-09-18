BOYS’ GOLF
4A Region 1
At Shining Mountain Golf Club: Paced by Andrew Merz, who won the individual title by three strokes with a 76, Coronado (249) took home the team title.
Lewis-Palmer (251) took second, led by Gregory Lewis and Justin Hudson who both recorded 83. Both the Cougars and Rangers advance to the state tournament.
Discover Canyon (253) finished third in the team race, while Woodland Park (259) took fifth.
Woodland Park’s Zak Ludwick birdied the first playoff hole to claim the final automatic individual state qualifying spot.
3A Region 2
At CommonGround Golf Course: Three TCA Titans qualified for the state tournament on Tuesday. Junior Liam O’Halloran finished eighth overall with a 74, while senior Ryan Beckman (81) and freshman Ben Devolve (83) also made state reservations.
Kent Denver, Holy Family and Peak to Peak finished one-two-three in the team competition, with TCA taking fourth.
4A Regional 2 (from Monday)
At Eisenhower Golf Club: Led by Trey Jones, who finished tied for second with a 77, Palmer Ridge finished second in the team competition and will send all four golfers (Jones, Drew Laake, Lance Phillips, and Elijah Harp) to the state tournament.
Led by individual champion Mac Konrad (76), Ponderosa (240) took the team title, while Palmer Ridge (245) earned second place with a tiebreaker over third place Cheyenne Mountain (245).
Despite the third place team finish, Cheyenne Mountain’s Keaton Hulen (77) and Gabe Marmon (80) both qualified individually for state.
Air Academy (277) finished ninth as a team, and Ethan Bloomfield (87) qualified individually.
BOYS’ SOCCER
James Irwin 1, Pueblo West 0
At James Irwin: The Jaguars (6-0, 1-0 3A Tri-Peaks) kept the undefeated season alive with a win over 4A Pueblo West (5-3-1, 2-0 4A South Central).
Senior Lance Cameron’s first half tally held up for the Jaguars. James Irwin has outscored opponents 17-3 so far this season.
Manitou Springs 3, Ellicott 1
At Ellicott: A scoreless tie at halftime, Manitou (5-2 1-0 #A Tri-Peaks) got the better of the Thunderhawks (3-2, 0-1) in the second half in the league opener for both teams.
Sophomore Isaiah Thomas was in a helping mood for Manitou, as he recorded all three assists. Senior Jacob Cole and juniors Riley Jungbauer and Seamus Lowe all found the back of the net, while sophomore Spencer McCumber collected six saves in the win for the Mustangs.
Atlas Preparatory School 4, Sand Creek 1
At Sand Creek: Three goals in the first half sent Atlas Prep (6-0) on its way to victory over the Scorpions (5-3).
The loss ended a three-game winning streak for Sand Creek. Tuesday’s was only the second goal Atlas Prep has allowed in its undefeated start to the season. Senior Jayden Austin had the tally for Sand Creek.
Skyline 2, Lewis-Palmer 1
At Skyline: In a battle of .500 teams, the Rangers (3-4) fell to Skyline (3-2).After winning their first two games of the season 2-0, Lewis-Palmer has fallen in four of its last five games.
Palmer Ridge 8, Palmer 0
At Palmer Ridge: Six different players scored for Palmer Ridge (1-3-1) as the Bears poured on five second half goals to beat Palmer (1-6).
Fountain Valley 7, ECA 0
At Fountain Valley: Five goals in the second half helped the Danes (3-3, 2-0 2A Region 1) cruise by ECA (3-4, 1-3).
Widefield 5, Coronado 1
At Widefield: Widefield (5-1-1) jumped out to a 3-0 halftime lead and stayed strong from there to take down Coronado (3-4).
Junior Salif Doumbia tallied two goals for Widefield, one of four Gladiators to find the back of the net.
VOLLEYBALL
St. Mary’s 3, Buena Vista 0
At St. Mary’s: The Pirates (7-2, 4-1 3A Tri-Peaks) held home court in the win over Buena Vista (2-6, 2-2) 25-19, 25-18, and 25-23.
Junior Seneca Hackley tallied eight kills, while senior Becca Dunbaugh and sophomore Jillian Kellick both added five for St. Mary’s.
Manitou Springs 3, Atlas Preparatory School 0
At Atlas Prep: Senior Giulia Vidossi led the Mustangs with 12 kills as Manitou Springs (9-1, 4-0 3A Tri-Peaks) beat Atlas Prep (0-5, 0-4) 25-10, 25-9, and 25-6.
Manitou senior Abbie Boren finished the game with eight aces and 24 assists.
Tuesday’s win was the sixth in a row for Manitou.
Discovery Canyon 3, Woodland Park 0
At Discovery Canyon: Woodland Park (5-1) lost for the first time this season after falling in straight sets to the Thunder (9-1) 25-8, 26-24, and 25-22.
Discovery Canyon got a spark from senior Hannah Pethtel, who finished with seven kills, four blocks, four assists, and two aces. Junior Sarah Garner led Woodland Park with five kills.
The Classical Academy 3, Sand Creek 0
At TCA: The Titans (6-5) took down Sand Creek (2-9) in straight sets 25-17, 25-13, and 25-16.
The victory snapped a three-game losing streak for TCA.
Cheyenne Mountain 3, Pine Creek 1
At Cheyenne Mountain: The Indians (6-4) rebounded from losing the second set to defeat Pine Creek (4-8) 25-23, 14-25, 25-18, and 25-17.
Senior Savannah Nott had 13 kills and three blocks for Pine Creek.
Peyton 3, Mitchell 0
At Peyton: The Panthers (8-3, 3-1 2A Black Forest) took down Mitchell (2-7) 25-10, 25-13, and 27-25.
SOFTBALL
Palmer Ridge 7, Rampart 6
At Palmer Ridge: Two runs in the bottom of the seventh inning gave Palmer Ridge (6-9, 0-4 5A/4A Pikes Peak) the come-from-behind victory over Rampart (9-6, 5-1 5A Colorado Springs Metro).
A four-run third inning gave Rampart a 6-2 lead after three innings, but five unanswered runs after that gave the Bears the win.
Sophomore Brianna Jennings finished two-for-three with a home run, a double, and three RBIs for Rampart.
St. Mary’s 12, James Irwin 2 (6 innings)
At St. Mary’s: Seven runs crossed the plate in the second inning for St. Mary’s (14-2, 2-0 3A District 2) as the Pirates cruised to victory over James Irwin (4-11, 1-1).
Seniors Lana DeBakey and Peyton Richter got it done both in the batter’s box and on the mound, as the two combined for four RBIs and 11 strikeouts for St. Mary’s. Junior Morgan Trechter recorded two RBIs for the Pirates.
Juniors Hokulani Lau and Novalee Velez, along with sophomore Brianna Manley, all recorded hits for James Irwin.
Elizabeth 22, Harrison 1 (3 innings)
At Elizabeth: The Cardinals (8-8, 3-0 4A Colorado Springs Metro) jumped all over Harrison (5-11, 3-3), scoring 15 runs in the bottom of the first inning.
Freshman Abby Schleisman knocked in five RBIs and five other players had two each for Elizabeth in the win.
Mesa Ridge 20, Mitchell 2 (4 innings)
At Mitchell: Only trailing 5-2 after two innings, the game quickly got away from Mitchell (5-11, 1-4 4A Colorado Springs Metro) as Mesa Ridge (13-6, 4-0) recorded six runs in the third inning and nine runs in the fourth to stay undefeated in league play.
Nine Mesa Ridge players recorded hits.
Woodland Park 24, Sierra 2 (4 innings)
At Sierra: A 15-run explosion in the second inning sparked the Panthers (7-10, 3-0 4A Colorado Springs Metro) to victory over Sierra (1-14, 0-5).
Junior Dani Thrailkill (four RBIs), junior Jada Boddy (three RBIs) and sophomore Gabby Cox (three RBIs) helped power Woodland Park in the win.
Widefield 11, Canon City 1 (6 innings)
At Canon City: Seven runs in the sixth inning for the Gladiators (10-6, 4-0 4A Colorado Springs Metro) blew open what had been a close game with Canon City (6-11, 0-3).
BOYS’ TENNIS
Cheyenne Mountain 7, Air Academy 0
At Cheyenne Mountain: It was a clean sweep for the Indians (8-2, 4-1 Region 6), as all three singles players and all four doubles pairs won their matches in straight sets over Air Academy (3-5, 0-2).
Junior Joey Geisz claimed victory in his No. 1 singles match over senior Peter Cordasco 6-0, 6-1, while the duo of senior Max Schultz and sophomore Carver Ward won their No. 2 doubles match 6-4, 6-1.
FIELD HOCKEY
Palmer Ridge 1, Mountain Vista 0
At Palmer Ridge: A second half goal was enough for the Bears (7-1-1) to get past Mountain Vista (4-3-1) and take home a third win in a row.
The Palmer Ridge defense has been stout all year, allowing only one goal. Senior Jordyn Isner scored her ninth goal of the year in the Palmer Ridge victory.