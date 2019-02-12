Girls’ basketball
Liberty 58, Fountain-Fort Carson 54
At Fountain-Fort Carson: The Lancers used a 20-6 advantage in the first quarter to hold off the Trojans late.
Lydia Marshall led Liberty with 21 points and 11 rebounds, while Taylor Gossage added 12.
Torie Bass led F-FC with 17 points. Samiyah Worrell added 14 points and became the Trojans' all-time leading scorer.
Air Academy 46, Lewis-Palmer 26
At Lewis-Palmer: The Kadets rolled to 22-0 with one game left in the regular season.
Annie Louthan and Zoe Sims led Air Academy with 11 points apiece.
Colorado Springs Christian School 63, Florence 27
At Florence: The Lions used a 27-2 advantage after the first quarter to coast to an unbeaten regular season. CSCS used 10 3-pointers in the win. Rachel Ingram hit four and finished with 22 points, while Megan Engesser (25 points) and Corrie Anderson (13 points) hit three triples apiece.
Canon City 56, Mesa Ridge 54
At Canon City: The Tigers outscored Mesa Ridge 36-23 in the second half to complete the comeback and hand the Grizzlies their first loss in Colorado Springs Metro League play.
Serin Dunne led Mesa Ridge with 22 points.
The Classical Academy 64, Elizabeth 33
At Elizabeth: The Titans (16-6) opened up a 35-17 halftime lead. Seniors Autumn Boyles and Kaitlin Walters scored 20 points apiece for TCA.
Shelby Gardner led the Cardinals with seven points.
Doherty 51, Lakewood 48
At Wasson: Brionna McBride came up big for the Spartans, posting 20 points, nine rebounds and five assists, as Doherty moved to 15-7.
Payton Sterk added 13 points, seven rebounds and five steals.
Pine Creek 55, Palmer 39
At Pine Creek: Palmer won the first and fourth quarters, but Pine Creek won the second and third by a combined 32-12 margin for the victory.
Palmer senior Sanee’ Cates led the Terrors with 14 points.
Sand Creek 70, Palmer Ridge 43
At Sand Creek: The Scorpions broke the game open behind a 23-point third quarter.
Coronado 60, Rampart 49
Discovery Canyon 43, Vista Ridge 31
Harrison 59, Sierra 53
Manitou Springs 51, The Vanguard School 35
Boys’ basketball
Lewis-Palmer 73, Air Academy 47
At Air Academy: The Rangers picked up a 22nd straight victory with relative ease.
Lewis-Palmer led 45-25 at halftime.
Justin Graham led the Kadets with 13 points.
Liberty 66, Fountain-Fort Carson 62
At Fountain-Fort Carson: The Lancers used a 27-point first quarter to hand Fountain-Fort Carson its second league loss.
Sean Bohuslavsky hit two 3-pointers and led Liberty with 19 points, while Levi Valentine and Dailin Smith added 14 and 13, respectively.
Keyshawn Maltbia’s 23 points were not enough for the Trojans.
The Vanguard School 88, Manitou Springs 51
At Vanguard: Seth Fuqua scored 19 of his game-high 35 points in the opening quarter for Vanguard, while Nique Clifford scored 20 and added 15 rebounds.
The Coursers (17-2) also got 18 points from Joe Padilla and concluded the regular season without a loss to Colorado competition.
Joah Armour led the Mustangs (9-10) with 16 points.
Doherty 67, Lakewood 54
At Lakewood: The Spartans trailed by two at the break before a strong second half helped the Spartans improve to 11-12.
Brody Gish led the Doherty offense with 20 points and 10 rebounds, while Lucas Moerman added another double-double with 16 points and 10 boards with six blocks.
The Classical Academy 54, Elizabeth 35
The Titans (17-6) put the clamps on Elizabeth early, limiting the Cardinals to six points in the first quarter. TCA got 13 points from Micah Lamberth and 11 from Tyler Trogstad and Jackson Tanton.
St. Mary’s 81, James Irwin 43
At James Irwin: The Pirates wrapped up a 15-4 regular season with a convincing win. Freshman Sam Howery led the St. Mary’s offense, hitting seven 3-pointers in a 30-point outing. Luke Stockelman added 12 points and five rebounds.
Harrison 69, Sierra 44
At Sierra: The Panthers (18-4) got 16 points from senior Orlando Westbrook-Sanchez and 14 from sophomore Donta Dawson.
Palmer Ridge 61, Sand Creek 48
At Sand Creek: Brian McCarthy and Anthony Rosenstrauch led the Bears (8-14) with 16 and 13 points, respectively.
Vista Ridge 54, Discovery Canyon 50, OT
At Discovery Canyon: The Wolves were led by Tyler Edwards, Micah Hilts and Payton Kaiser, who scored 14, 13 and 12 points, respectively. Hilts added 13 rebounds, as Vista Ridge improved to 9-13.
Discovery Canyon (9-13) got 11 points from Jaxon Smith and Daryn Whisman and 10 from Zack Anderson.
Widefield 63, Mitchell 48
At Widefield: The Gladiators (13-9) had Tim Mewborn (12), Donte Scott (11) and Randall Days (10) in double figures in the win.
Mitchell (5-17) junior SaVaughn Washington led all scorers with 16 points.
Palmer 62, Pine Creek 53
Rampart 42, Coronado 41
Canon City 65, Mesa Ridge 54
Colorado Springs Christian 65, Florence 29
Atlas Prep 70, Ellicott 64
Ice hockey
Doherty 6, Columbine 2
At Edge-West: The Spartans scored five in the first period to extend their winning streak to 11 games.