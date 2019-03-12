GIRLS’ LACROSSE
Liberty 22, Heritage 11
At Littleton: There was no stopping the Liberty tandem of Camille Callahan (eight goals and two assists) and Abby Ross (seven goals and one assist) that powered the Lancers to their first win of the season.
Ross and Callahan lead the state with 20 and 14 goals, respectively, for Liberty (1-2).
Pine Creek 24, Castle View 6
At Pine Creek: Pine Creek (2-1) racked up the second-most goals in program history, building a 15-6 lead by halftime and cruising past Castle View/Douglas County.
It’s the most goals scored by the Eagles since putting up 24 against Pueblo West on April 2, 2016.
The program record is 27 against Kennedy, also accomplished during the 2016 season.
Grandview 15, Cheyenne Mountain 14
At Cheyenne Mountain: Madison Luster scored six times for Cheyenne Mountain, which couldn’t quite overcome a four-goal halftime deficit in a nonleague loss to Grandview.
Rylie Maready added three goals for the Indians (0-2), who also got two-goal efforts from Lydia Glatt and Abagail Luce.
BASEBALL
Cheyenne Mountain 8, TCA 0
At Cheyenne Mountain: Michael Ellis drove in three runs and also struck out six batters over five innings to pace Cheyenne Mountain past The Classical Academy.
Ethan Boyles, Kobe Katayama and Ryan Howard had hits for the Titans (1-1), who committed six errors that led to seven unearned runs.
Lewis-Palmer 13, Coronado 2 (5 innings)
At Lewis-Palmer: Evan Walsh homered and had four RBIs and Alex Weaver also drove in four runs to boost Lewis-Palmer to a run-rule-shortened win over Coronado.
Jason Shuger struck out nine in three innings of work for Lewis-Palmer (3-0).
Graehame Webb had a run-scoring single for the Cougars (0-2).
Rampart 10, Vista Ridge 0 (5 innings)
At Rampart: Kevin Witcher homered and scored three runs, and Taylor Zaiger tossed a two-hit shutout as Rampart rolled past Vista Ridge.
Ian Watkins added two RBIs for the Rams (3-1).
Nick Baba and Brandon Fehrm had the lone hits for the Wolves (0-3).
Rock Canyon 8, F-FC 4
At Highlands Ranch: Justin Petterie homered, and five Rock Canyon pitchers combined to allow only six hits as the Jaguars took the lead for good during a three-run second inning and held off the Trojans (0-2).
Pueblo West 7, Air Academy 0
At Pueblo West: Pueblo West set the tempo with a two-run first inning and added three more in the second, and Air Academy managed just three hits in a nonleague loss to the Cyclones.
Grant Shandy got the start for the Kadets and allowed five runs (three earned) in three innings.
Manitou Springs 5, ECA 2
At Manitou Springs: Christian Mack threw a complete-game four-hitter, and Hunter Zentz added two hits and two runs to boost Manitou Springs to a season-opening win over Evangelical Christian Academy (0-2).
GIRLS’ SOCCER
Discovery Canyon 9, Elizabeth 1
At District 20 Stadium: Carrie Bailey and Ella Kuenzli each recorded hat tricks in Discovery Canyon’s rout of Elizabeth.
Sydney Kowalchuk, Audrey Mahon and Katie Gurnett also scored for the Thunder (2-1).
The Cardinals fell to 0-3.
TCA 2, Cheyenne Mountain 0
At Cheyenne Mountain: TCA (1-0-1) made a pair of first-half goals stand in a shutout of Cheyenne Mountain (0-3).
Lewis-Palmer 3, Lakewood 1
At Lakewood: A two-goal second half lifted Lewis-Palmer (1-2) to its first win of the season following consecutive overtime losses.
CSCS 8, James Irwin 0
At Mountain Lion Stadium: Abby Knedler led the offensive charge with two goals and one assist, and six other Colorado Springs Christian School players also scored as the Lions, who reached the 3A state semifinals last spring, started the season by blanking James Irwin.
Legend 3, Doherty 1
At Parker: Legend remained undefeated through three games, scoring twice in the first half in a nonleague win over Doherty (1-2).
F-FC 3, Widefield 0
At Widefield: Victoria Howard had two goals and an assist, and Isabel Torres added another goal as Fountain-Fort Carson gave coach Ryan Jolivette a win in his debut.
Christina Cespedes also registered an assist for the Trojans.
Rampart 1, Palmer Ridge 0
At Don Breese Stadium: Ashleigh Decker broke a scoreless tie with a goal in the second half to lift Rampart (2-0) past Palmer Ridge (0-1-1).
BOYS’ SWIMMING AND DIVING
Liberty 94, Palmer 88
At Liberty: The depth of Liberty won out as the Lancers claimed titles in just three events but picked up enough points to sneak past Palmer.
Trevor Zook (diving), Alex Choi (100-yard butterfly) and the 400 freestyle relay team touched first for Liberty.
Palmer’s day was highlighted by two-event victories from Isaac Collins (50 and 100 free) and Ryan Albright (200 and 500 free).
Coronado 115, F-FC 61
At Fountain-Fort Carson: Jackson Sawyer took individual titles in the 200 individual medley and 500 freestyle to highlight Coronado’s dominating dual win over Fountain-Fort Carson.
The Cougars touched first in 10 of the day’s 12 events.
Johnathan Brown (50 free) and Mikhail Neville (diving) won events to lead the Trojans.
Discovery Canyon 164, Rampart 143
At Rampart: Braden Whitmarsh touched first in the 100-yard butterfly and 500 freestyle and swam legs on victorious 200 medley and 400 freestyle relay teams to highlight Discovery Canyon’s win over Rampart.
GIRLS’ TENNIS
Discovery Canyon 7, Lewis-Palmer 0
At Lewis-Palmer: Mattie Kuntzelman, Paddison Lowe and Hunter Jones all chalked up straight-set singles victories in Discovery Canyon’s season-opening dual win over Lewis-Palmer.