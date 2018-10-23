VOLLEYBALL
Lewis-Palmer 3, Valor Christian 1
At Valor Christian: In a repeat of last year’s 4A state championship Lewis-Palmer claimed a 3-1 victory over the Eagles.
The Rangers claimed a 25-22 win in the first set before Valor bounced back to win the second 25-19. From there the battle continued with Lewis-Palmer winning the final two 25-15, 27-25 respectively.
Taylor Buckley led LP with 13 kills, followed by Trinity Jackson with 10. Riley Putnicky and McKenna Sciacca had three aces each, while Addie Feek and Kess Krutsinger six total blocks each.
The Rangers (18-1) have won 17 straight entering the Cheyenne Mountain invitational this weekend.
Manitou Springs 3, La Junta 1
At La Junta: After falling to the Tigers 26-24 in the first set Manitou Springs rebounded for a 25-22 win in Set 2. The Mustangs took that momentum to earn two more wins, 25-14, 29-27 respectively to close out 3A Tri-Peaks play with a victory.
The Mustangs are 16-2 and 11-1 in league play.
Rampart 3, Coronado 0
At Rampart: With a sweep of Coronado, and a Pine Creek loss, Rampart claimed the 5A CSML championship finishing their conference slate 5-1.
Riley Simpson led the Rams with 11 kills, helping Rampart (14-5) defeat Coronado 25-16, 25-10 and 25-22, respectively. Paige Petty was second on the team in kills with nine. Grace Wilkinson had three aces.
Coronado falls to 8-11 and 3-3 in league play.
Canon City 3, Elizabeth 0
At Canon City: A well-balanced attack helped Canon City to a 4A CSML win over Elizabeth.
Grace Baxter led the Tigers with eight kills, followed by seven each from Makenna Sawyer and Cailynn Andreis.
Canon City (12-7, 6-2) had 10 total aces, led by Kyndal Smith with three. Mandy Martinez and Sydney Hutchinson had two each.
Elizabeth falls to 2-19 and 1-6 in the CSML.
Liberty 3, Pine Creek 1
At Liberty: Gabby Wilson and Amelia Aigner combined for 23 kills but it wasn’t enough for Pine Creek to get past Liberty in a 5A CSML clash.
After falling to Liberty 25-21 in the first set the Eagles rebounded for a 25-13 win in Set 2. But the Lancers claimed the next two.
Wilson led Pine Creek with 13 kills, Aigner had 10. Chandler Nelson had five aces for the Eagles (8-11, 4-2).
Liberty is 15-8 and 4-2 in the CSML.
Doherty 3, Palmer 0
At Palmer: Hope Hines had 12 kills to lead the Spartans to a 5A CSML sweep over the Terrors (9-14, 0-6).
Doherty (13-6, 4-2) racked up 15 aces led by Lauren Endres with seven, followed by Hines with six.
Widefield 3, Harrison 1
At Widefield: Mallory Hutchinson had 10 kills and five aces to lead the Gladiators to a four-set 4A CSML victory over Harrison.
After falling in a 2-0 hole, Harrison won Set 3 to avoid the sweep, but Widefield (6-11, 3-4) claimed the fourth set 25-22.
Woodland Park 3, Fredrick 0
At Woodland Park: Big hitters were the difference for Woodland Park in a close three-set sweep of Fredrick. The Panthers claimed set wins 25-20, 25-21, 25-22.
Kourtney Cox led Woodland Park (15-3) with 13 kills, followed by Kylee Newsome with 10. Sarah Harner and Delaney Battin had seven each.
Colorado Springs School 3, James Irwin 0
At CSS: CSS sophomore Elise Layton had 19 kills and two aces for the Kodiaks in a three-set sweep over James Irwin.
Sarina Mansour led CSS (13-6) with four aces. James Irwin is 10-8.
The Classical Academy 3, Mesa Ridge 0
At TCA: The Classical Academy defeated Mesa Ridge 25-18, 25-15, 25-13 to preserve their undefeated 4A CMSL record.
The Titans are 14-6 and 7-0 in league play. Mesa Ridge is 8-10 and 5-2.