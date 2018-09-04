VOLLEYBALL
Chaparral 3, Lewis-Palmer 1
At Lewis-Palmer: Lewis-Palmer, the two-time reigning 4A state champs, suffered a rare loss as its 59-game winning streak that spanned to the 2016 season was snapped by 5A Chaparral.
The Rangers (1-1) dropped the first set but squared the match with a 25-16 decision in the second set.
Chaparral downed L-P by identical 25-22 scores in the third and fourth sets.
Taylor Buckley led the Rangers with 13 kills, while Adelaide Feek had four total blocks and Gianna Bartalo came up with 19 digs.
Pine Creek 3, Vista Ridge 0
At Vista Ridge: Savannah Nott registered a team-high six kills and added three total blocks to lead Pine Creek (4-3) past Vista Ridge (0-7).
Alyssa Adkins added 18 assists, five digs and four aces for the Eagles.
Legend 3, Rampart 1
At Parker: Seven kills apiece from Marian Sutton and Haley Johnson weren’t enough as Rampart (3-1) lost the final two sets in a nonleague loss to Legend to snap the Rams’ three-game winning streak to start the season.
Legend took the first set, 25-10, before the Rams tied it up with a 25-20 win.
The Titans recorded 25-21 decisions in the third and fourth sets.
Ponderosa 3, Doherty 1
At Parker: Doherty (1-2) held its own early with one of the state’s top 4A teams, but the Mustangs (7-1) pulled away to take the final two sets in nonleague action.
Ponderosa dominated in the final two sets, winning 25-12, 25-14.
Manitou Springs 3, TCA 0
At Manitou Springs: Manitou Springs (3-0) swept its third straight opponent, making quick work of TCA (2-2), 25-22, 25-15, 25-22.
Woodland Park 3, Falcon 1
At Falcon: Woodland Park (3-0) stayed undefeated on the season, rallying from a set down to beat Falcon in four sets.
Falcon (1-5) took the first set, 25-23, before the Panthers took over with 25-14, 25-21 and 25-21 decisions to close out the nonleague match.
BOYS’ GOLF
Elizabeth Invite
At Spring Valley Golf Course: TCA finished second in the team standings and widened its lead in 4A Colorado Springs Metro League play, getting a 1-over-par 73 from Liam O’Halloran and a 76 from Ben Devolve to highlight the round.
The Titans shot 233 as a team, 17 shots better than Woodland Park.
SOFTBALL
Mitchell 7, Harrison 6
At El Pomar: Mitchell (3-4) rallied for three runs in the sixth inning to rally past Harrison (3-5), nullifying a 16-strikeout effort from Panthers starter Jaden Gonzalez.
Makayla Toney and Katiah Thomas had three hits apiece for Harrison, which led 3-0 after three innings and 6-4 heading into the sixth.
Canon City 13, James Irwin 1 (5 innings)
At Rouse Park: Jerika Moore tripled, homered and drove in a career-high six runs, powering Canon City (5-3) past James Irwin (1-8).
Mady Ley, Brianna Winford and Cara McGeeney had two-hit games for the Tigers, who broke the game open with six runs in the third inning.
Winford tossed a complete game for Canon City, striking out five and allowing only two hits.
BOYS’ SOCCER
TCA 2, Colorado Academy 1
At Denver: TCA (2-1) netted the game-winner in the second half to down Colorado Academy, last year’s 3A runner-up, in the Mustangs’ season opener.
Air Academy 5, Evergreen 2
At Air Academy: Thad Dewing netted the hat trick for Air Academy (3-1), which also got a two-goal effort from Adin Schwenke.
Coronado 1, Harrison 0 (OT)
At Garry Berry Stadium: Hayden Field’s OT goal broke a scoreless tie to vault Coronado (2-1) past Harrison (0-4).
Kayden Bradley was credited with eight saves for the Cougars.
Pine Creek 2, Vista Ridge 1
At Vista Ridge: Christian Seaquist scored twice in the second half for Pine Creek, and Eli Young registered 10 saves to help the Eagles (2-1-1) rally past Vista Ridge (1-3).
Mitch Frost and Jackson Isaacs each had assists for Pine Creek.
Bear Creek 2, Mesa Ridge 0
At Mesa Ridge: Bear Creek set the tempo with a pair of first-half goals in a nonleague win over Mesa Ridge (1-3-1).
Rampart 6, Lewis-Palmer 0
At District 20 Stadium: Rampart (3-0) scored three goals in each half to cruise past Lewis-Palmer (2-1) and remain undefeated on the season.
Discovery Canyon 3, Pueblo West 1
At District 20 Stadium: John Kuenzli and Jacob Wells scored five minutes apart in the second half as Discovery Canyon (3-0) regrouped after a slow start to pull away from Pueblo West.
Nathan Van Keulen tied the game for Discovery Canyon in the first half after the Thunder fell behind early.
Sand Creek 10, Ellicott 4
At Sand Creek: Jayden Austin scored four more goals to boost his five-game total to 18 to help Sand Creek break in its newly installed turf field by routing Ellicott (2-1).
Kevin Martinez-Resendiz and Teddy Burdick added two goals apiece for the Scorpions (3-2), who led 7-3 at halftime.
Fountain-Fort Carson 1, Pueblo East 0
At Fountain-Fort Carson: A first-half goal stood up for Fountain-Fort Carson (3-0) in a nonleague win over Pueblo West (1-4).
Thomas MacLaren 4, Vanguard 3 (OT)
At Thomas MacLaren School: The Highlanders came up with the game-winner in the extra period in securing their first win of the season in a high-scoring affair against The Vanguard School (0-1).
Joe Rasmussen scored twice for the Highlanders (1-1), who also got goals from Max Ambuul and Michael Brophy.
The game was tied at 1 at halftime.
BOYS’ TENNIS
Air Academy 6, Lewis-Palmer 1
At Air Academy: Nick Cregan scored a three-set victory at No. 3 singles, and Jack Elbert cruised at No. 2 singles as Air Academy took down Lewis-Palmer.
Reece Colson scored the lone victory for the Rangers, knocking off Peter Cordasco in a No. 1 singles thriller that required a pro-set tiebreaker, 7-5, 6-7 (4) 10-8.
Coronado 7, Palmer 0
At Palmer: While Coronado rolled to straight-set victories in six matches, Reilly Fredell needed three long sets to finally outlast Palmer’s Gabe Hurcomb to secure the sweep in a Colorado Springs Metro League match.
Fredell, a junior, scored a 7-5, 6-7 (8), 7-5 win at No. 1 singles.