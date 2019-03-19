BASEBALL
Lewis-Palmer 16, Vista Ridge 1
At Lewis-Palmer: Evan Walsh hit a solo home-run and Brandon Reynolds hit 4 for 4 with three RBIs as the Rangers cruised to a 4A/5A PPAC-opening win over Vista Ridge.
Ian Olsen knocked in three runs and David Walker had two RBIs for Lewis-Palmer, which bounced back from a one-run loss to Pine Creek on Saturday.
Ten batters registered a hit for the Rangers (4-1, 1-0), while four pitchers combined for a two-hitter, striking out seven total batters. Senior Johnny Behm struck out all three batters faced in an inning of work.
Vista Ridge falls to 1-5.
Mitchell 17, Sierra 6
At Mitchell: After a close three innings tied at six, Mitchell broke through to score 11 runs between the fourth and fifth innings in the nonconference win.
Sierra (0-2) scored six runs between the first and second innings thanks to hits by Jose Guerrero, Coby Cotton, Marcus Pacheco and Juan Estrada.
The victory marked the Marauders’ first of the season.
Pueblo Central 21, Widefield 3 (4 innings)
At Widefield Park & Rec: Pueblo Central bats were on fire as the Wildcats scored 21 runs through four innings off 17 hits.
Axel Jensen was credited with Widefield’s only RBI. The Gladiators fall to 0-6.
Pueblo South 9, Woodland Park 6
At Runyon Field: Woodland Park scored five runs through the last three innings in a nonconference comeback, but it wasn’t enough to eliminate an eight-run deficit.
Caleb Elliott and Joseph Babin had two RBIs each for the Panthers (1-1). Michael Shrum fanned four batters through two innings. Elliott threw two no-hit innings and had two strikeouts.
Chatfield 7, Pine Creek 4
At Pine Creek: After falling into a 5-0 hole early, Pine Creek chipped away at the deficit but couldn’t bring runs across in the final three innings, ultimately falling to the Chargers in a nonconference game.
Riley Cornelio was credited with two RBIs and Kyle Moran hit an RBI double for the Eagles (1-1).
On the mound Parker Gregory, Kyle Thompson and Kenny Steele struck out two batters each.
GIRLS’ LACROSSE
Air Academy 21, Palmer 3
At Garry Berry Stadium: Air Academy sped out to a stunning start, outscoring Palmer 13-0 in the first half of a Southern girls’ lacrosse opener.
Twelve different Kadets found the back of the cage, led by Reagan Brenenstuhl with four goals and five assists. Brigeet Lillemon and Grace Leichtenberger had three goals each for Air Academy (3-2, 1-0).
Palmer is 1-1 and 0-1 in league play.
Mullen 14, Palmer Ridge 7
At Mullen: The Bears fell in a five-goal deficit after the first half before being outscored 5-3 in the second half in the team’s first loss of the season.
GIRLS’ SOCCER
Doherty 4, Manitou Springs 1
At Manitou Springs: Four different Spartans found the back of the net in a nonconference win over Manitou Springs.
Sydney Coulter, Marisa Lucero, Taylor Cosgrove and Kylee Hensaw each scored for Doherty (2-2) while Braelyn Clark had 10 saves in goal.
Bridget Bodor scored the Mustangs’ only goal, assisted by Molly Arndt. Manitou Springs is 2-2.
Widefield 3, Palmer 2
At Widefield: A 3-0 lead at halftime was enough to hold off a Palmer comeback in the second half as the Gladiators secured a nonconference victory.
Vadianna Martinez, Sierra Segura and Bea Hill scored for the Gladiators (2-2). Hill also had an assist. Anna Justus had six saves in goal.
Palmer falls to 0-2.
Sand Creek 10, Mesa Ridge 0
At Sand Creek: Sydney Lasater continued her dominant start to her sophomore season, netting three goals and registering two assists as Sand Creek took down Mesa Ridge with ease.
Lasater was one of seven Scorpions to find the back of the net. Zoey Shank was the only other multi-goal scorer with two goals and an assist. Jadyn Ledoux and Jaden Davis also had a goal and an assist.
Mesa Ridge has lost two straight and is 1-3. The Scorpions remain undefeated.
Bear Creek 2, Coronado 0
At Lakewood Memorial Stadium: Milena Cheney had six saves in goal but it wasn’t enough to get past Bear Creek. The Cougars are 1-3.
Rampart 2, Legacy 1
At D20 Stadium: A second-half goal lifted Rampart to a nonconference victory over Legacy as the Rams remain undefeated.
Salida 1, St. Mary’s 0
Faith Christian 1, Colorado Springs Christian School 0 (OT)
BOYS’ SWIMMING
Cheyenne Mountain 197, Widefield 109
At Cheyenne Mountain: The Indians had three swimmers with two individual wins as Cheyenne Mountain took down Widefield.
Ryan Leach won the 50 free in 24.69 and the one-meter dive competition with a dominant score of 248.60 - more than 92 points ahead of the second-place diver.
Forrest Buck won the 100 and 200 freestyle races in 55.34 and 2:10.67, respectively. Max Roslin won the 100 butterfly (1:00.55) and the 100 breastroke (1:09.54).
Pine Creek 125, Palmer 52
At Pine Creek: Caleb Clark and Ethan Wich won two individual events each for the Eagle as they cruised to a win over Palmer.
Clark won the 50 and 100 freestyles in 23.91 and 54.37, respectively, while Wich won the 100 breaststroke (1:07.99) and the 200 IM (2:18.67).