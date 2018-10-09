VOLLEYBALL
Lewis-Palmer 3, Sand Creek 0
At Sand Creek: Taylor Buckley and Riley Putnicki had eight kills apiece as Lewis-Palmer tuned up for Thursday’s showdown at Discovery Canyon with a three-set sweep of Sand Creek.
McKenna Sciaccia was credited with 12 aces and also came up with 18 assists to lead the Rangers (15-1, 4-0 5A/4A Pikes Peak) in both categories.
Sand Creek fell to 2-15, 0-5.
Discovery Canyon 3, Vista Ridge 0
At Discovery Canyon: The beat goes on for Discovery Canyon (15-1, 4-0 5A/4A Pikes Peak), which ran its winning streak to 15 matches after rolling past Vista Ridge (1-17, 0-3).
The Thunder host defending 4A state champion Lewis-Palmer on Thursday, featuring schools that have won a combined 29 straight matches.
CSS 3, St. Mary’s 1
At Colorado Springs School: Elise Layton had 21 kills, Molly Bigbee added seven aces and 30 digs, and Colorado Springs School outlasted St. Mary’s in a four-set nonleague thriller.
The Kodiaks (10-5) ran their winning streak to six after the 25-22, 25-23, 22-25, 28-26 decision that sent the Pirates (9-7) to their third straight loss.
Doherty 3, Pine Creek 0
At Doherty: With a three-set sweep, Doherty (10-4, 3-0 5A CS Metro) stayed perfect in league play and won for the sixth time in seven matches.
Mia Aigner and Savannah Nott led Pine Creek (5-10, 1-1) in hitting with seven kills apiece.
CSCS 3, Buena Vista 0
At Colorado Springs Christian School: Charlie Tidwell and Christina Vogt each registered 12 kills as CSCS bounced back from Saturday’s nonleague loss to Valley by sweeping Buena Vista.
Kiersten Brock assisted on 40 of the 42 kills set down by the Lions (16-3, 10-0 3A Tri-Peaks).
Palmer Ridge 3, Air Academy 0
At Air Academy: Palmer Ridge (11-5, 3-1 5A/4A Pikes Peak) won its third straight with a 25-18, 25-21, 25-11 sweep of Air Academy (9-7, 2-2).
TCA 3, Mitchell 0
At The Classical Academy: TCA (10-6, 3-0 4A CS Metro) ran its winning streak to four and stayed perfect in league play by overpowering Mitchell (4-11, 0-4) by a 25-8, 25-12, 25-3 ledger.
Liberty 3, Palmer 0
At Liberty: Liberty (13-7, 2-1 5A CS Metro) extended its season-long winning streak to five matches with a sweep of Palmer (9-11, 0-3).
Manitou Springs 3, Salida 0
At Salida: Manitou Springs (14-2, 9-1 3A Tri-Peaks) downed Salida, 25-17, 25-17, 25-22 to remain in sole possession of second place in the league standings, just one game behind Colorado Springs Christian School.
Limon 3, Calhan 0
At Limon: Calhan stayed close for most of this nonleague contest, dropping a 25-20, 25-21, 25-15 contest to Limon.
FIELD HOCKEY
Regis Jesuit 3, Palmer Ridge 0
At Aurora: Following a scoreless first half, Regis broke through with three goals as the Raiders (11-2-1) stopped Palmer Ridge (8-3-3) to avenge a loss in last year’s state semifinals.
BOYS’ SOCCER
Canon City 3, Mesa Ridge 2 (2OT)
At Canon City: Ranger Bolton’s second goal with two minutes left in the second overtime lifted Canon City past Mesa Ridge.
Steven Bottenfield also scored for the Tigers (7-6, 5-1 4A CS Metro), whose previous victory also came in overtime in a 4-3 win over Mitchell on Oct. 4 at Garry Berry Stadium.
Mesa Ridge (4-6-2, 3-1-1) led 2-1 until Bolton tied the game with 12 minutes left in regulation.
Pine Creek 2, Rampart 1
At D-20 Stadium: Mitch Frost and Ashaun Frazier scored goals in the second half as Pine Creek rallied to beat district rival Rampart, sending the Rams to their second straight loss following a 10-game unbeaten streak to start the season.
The Eagles (5-6-1, 3-0 5A CS Metro), who got assists from Jackson Isaacs and Will Jones, have won three consecutive games after dropping their previous five.
Vanguard 2, Ellicott 1
At The Vanguard School: Donovan Harper scored his first two goals of the season, including the game winner in the second half, as The Vanguard School finally broke through after 10 straight losses to start the season.
Widefield 10, Sierra 1
At Sierra: Aron Flores, Xavier Valtierra and Diego Gaytan each scored two goals for Widefield (7-4-1, 2-3 4A CS Metro) which put away Sierra early with a six-goal first half to keep the Stallions winless.
Gaytan and Salif Doumbia had two assists apiece for the Gladiators.
Doherty 6, Coronado 2
At Garry Berry Stadium: Doherty (5-7, 2-1 5A CS Metro) exploded for four goals in the second half to pull away from Coronado (4-8, 1-2).
Air Academy 8, Sand Creek 0
At Sand Creek: Defending 4A state champion Air Academy (11-1-0, 5-0 5A/4A Pikes Peak) blasted Sand Creek (6-7, 1-4) to run the Kadets unbeaten streak to 13 games heading into Thursday’s showdown at Cheyenne Mountain.
Air Academy and Cheyenne Mountain are the last two undefeated teams left in PPAC play.
Cheyenne Mountain at Falcon, ppd.
At Falcon: Inclement weather made Falcon’s pitch unplayable, according to Cheyenne Mountain athletics director Kris Roberts. The game was rescheduled for Oct. 18.
Discovery Canyon 5, Palmer Ridge 0
At Don Breese Stadium: Discovery Canyon (10-3, 3-2 5A/4A Pikes Peak) recorded its second consecutive shutout, blanking Palmer Ridge (1-9-2, 0-5) for the Thunders’ second win in a row after dropping three of four.
Lewis-Palmer 5, Vista Ridge 1
At Vista Ridge: Lewis-Palmer used a three-goal second half to break open a tight game as the Rangers (7-6, 3-2 5A/4A Pike Peak) powered past Vista Ridge (7-6, 3-2).
L-P led 2-1 at halftime.
Fountain Valley 2, Colo. Springs School 1
At Fountain Valley: Aly Kassam and Cade Haynes scored goals in the second half to help Fountain Valley (9-4, 8-0 2A Region 1) rally past Colorado Springs School (4-6-1, 3-3-1).
Jackson Blaylock registered four saves for Fountain Valley, which trailed 1-0 at halftime.
Thomas MacLaren 4, Dolores Huerta 1
At Thomas MacLaren School: Three first-half goals set the tone as Thomas MacLaren (4-7, 3-5 2A Region 1) snapped a two-game losing streak and dealt the Scorpions (6-8, 3-6) their third straight setback.
Ryan Lair was credited with 18 saves for the Coursers (1-10, 1-5 3A Tri-Peaks).
Ellicott fell to 4-6, 0-5.
Mitchell 4, Woodland Park 0
At Garry Berry Stadium: Mitchell (5-6-1, 3-1-1 4A CS Metro) seized the momentum with a three-goal first half to cruise past Woodland Park (6-6, 2-3).
F-FC 6, Palmer 1
At Fountain-Fort Carson: Fountain-Fort Carson (6-6-1, 1-3 5A CS Metro) snapped a three-game league losing streak with a convincing win over Palmer (1-11, 0-4).