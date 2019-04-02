BASEBALL
Lewis-Palmer 12, Sand Creek 1
At Lewis-Palmer: Jason Shuger threw his second no-hitter of the year and struck out 12 during an efficient five-inning outing as Lewis-Palmer defeated Sand Creek in a 4A/5A PPAC clash.
Shuger, who also hit a solo home run for the Rangers, needed just 70 pitches, averaging 3.6 pitches per batter faced.
Hayden Ambuehl also hit a solo dinger, and Evan Walsh hit a two-run double. Colton Stegman and Brayden Curry also knocked in two runs each for Lewis-Palmer (7-3, 3-0). Brenton Dixon and Alex Weaver were also credited with an RBI each.
Sand Creek (4-6, 0-3) scored off a walk and an error in the top of the fourth.
Palmer Ridge 6, Falcon 0
At Palmer Ridge: Palmer Ridge continued its early season streak, taking down Falcon for the team’s seventh-straight win.
Charlie Deeds tossed a two-hitter and struck out a staggering 15 batters through seven innings of work. He had just two walks and threw only 99 pitches.
Deeds also had an RBI, and Josh Mills hit a solo home run. Jack Flynn and Zach Sheppard also had an RBI each. Flynn hit 2 for 3 for the Bears (9-2, 4-0 4A/5A PPAC).
Falcon (2-9, 0-4) has lost three straight.
Evangelical Christian Academy 22, Kiowa 0
At Kiowa: The Eagles scored 13 runs in the top of the second, and seven more in the fourth to capture a dominant 1A District 2-opening win over Kiowa.
After starting the season 0-2, the Eagles have won four straight.
Coronado 10, Widefield 0
At Widefield: Coronado allowed just one hit and struck out seven batters in a dominant performance over Widefield.
The win ends a two-game skid for the Cougars (2-4). James Eltagonde had the Gladiators’ lone hit. Widefield remains winless.
GIRLS’ SOCCER
Fountain Valley 5, Rye 2
At Fountain Valley: Electa Clark and Eryn Mitchell scored two goals each for Fountain Valley as the Danes claimed a 2A Region 1-opening victory.
Chloe Mason had a goal and an assist for Fountain Valley. Mitchell had two assists and Clark had one helper.
Tilly Rahm had seven saves in goal to help the Danes remain undefeated.
Mitchell 1, Alameda 1
At Alameda: Two overtime periods were not enough to decide a nonconference game between Mitchell and Alameda.
The Marauders had a one-goal lead at the half, but the Pirates tied it up and eventually forced overtime in the second.
Mitchell is 2-3-1.
Evangelical Christian 5, Dolores Huerta Prep 0
Mesa Ridge 8, Sierra 0
Thomas MacLaren 1, James Irwin 0
Colorado Academy 8, Colorado Springs Christian School 0
BOYS’ SWIMMING AND DIVING
Coronado 119.5, Palmer 85.5
At Palmer: Coronado won 11 of 12 events in a 5A CSML win over Palmer.
Andrew Aire won two events for the Cougars, touching the wall first in the 200 (2:18.07) and 500 (5:37.26) freestyles.
Isaac Collins was the lone Terror to win a race, claiming the 50 free with a 24.96. He narrowly placed second in the 100 free. He was beaten by Coronado’s Jackson Sawyer by just 0.42 seconds. Sawyer and Collins finished 53.24 and 53.66, respectively.