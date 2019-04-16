BASEBALL
Peyton 4, Calhan 0
At Calhan: Rodney Gregg put Peyton ahead to stay with a run-scoring double in the first inning, then he did the rest on the mound, striking out 10 and allowing only four hits as the Panthers blanked Calhan to remain undefeated.
Rupert Shaw and Jake Stenzel also drove in runs for Peyton (11-0, 3-0 2A District 8).
Eddie Glaser allowed only one run and struck out six in five innings for Calhan (9-3, 2-1).
Falcon 7, Sand Creek 6 (8 innings)
At Sand Creek: Clay Sanger’s run-scoring single highlighted a three-run eighth inning as Falcon held off Sand Creek in a back-and-forth affair.
Falcon (4-10, 2-5 4A/5A Pikes Peak) took a 4-3 lead in the seventh on a Riley Robertson RBI double, but Sand Creek (5-10, 0-7) forced extra innings when Kaden Levi scored on a passed ball.
Sanger and Nolan Favreau each went 3 for 5 to pace a 15-hit attack for Falcon. Dylan Hastings had four hits for Sand Creek.
Liberty 3, Rampart 2 (8 innings)
At Rampart: Aiden Mallrich had three hits, Mason Vander Weit struck out five in two innings of shutout relief, and Liberty scored the go-ahead run on an error in the eighth inning as the Lancers beat Rampart to offset a complete-game, nine-strikeout performance by Taylor Zaiger.
Kevin Witcher and Chris Yoo both scored on passed balls in the sixth as Rampart (7-4, 1-1 4A/5A CS Metro) rallied to tie the game.
Vander Weit also went 2 for 3 for the Lancers (5-5, 1-0).
Doherty 3, F-FC 2
At Doherty: Jordan Cornelison hit a tiebreaking home run to lead off the sixth inning, and Thomas Hollon later added an RBI triple to lift Doherty past Fountain-Fort Carson.
Jordan McDonald earned the win for the Spartans (3-10, 1-2 4A/5A CS Metro), allowing only two hits and striking out five over six innings.
Garrett Thibault hit a solo home run in the second inning to give the Trojans (5-7, 1-3) a 1-0 lead.
Mesa Ridge 18, Sierra 3 (4 innings)
At Mesa Ridge: Jesse Harden went 4 for 4 with three RBIs and was one of four pitchers to combine on a two-hitter as Mesa Ridge set the tone with a 12-run first inning to snap a seven-game slide.
Ryan Tutton drove in four runs for the Grizzlies (2-14, 1-7 4A CS Metro), who also got a three-RBI effort from Jared Volcic.
The loss dropped Sierra to 1-9, 0-4.
GIRLS’ SOCCER
Sand Creek 3, Lewis-Palmer 2
At Sand Creek: Miranda Schwartz had a goal and an assist, and Jadyn Ledoux and Amanda Garrett added goals as Sand Creek rebounded from its first loss by rallying past Lewis-Palmer.
The Scorpions (11-1, 3-1 4A/5A Pikes Peak) trailed 2-1 before tying the game just minutes before halftime.
The Rangers fell to 5-4-1, 2-1.
St. Mary’s 2, CSCS 0
At Mountain Lion Stadium: First-half goals from Katie Fowler and Mary Brummel set the tone as St. Mary’s blanked Colorado Springs Christian for the Pirates’ fourth straight win.
Claire O’Connor and Cassidy Sorensen each registered assists for the Pirates (5-4), who also got two saves from Becca Dunbaugh.
The Lions fell to 5-5.
Liberty 5, Doherty 0
At District 20 Stadium: Amber Boains and Sydney Engelkins scored two goals apiece in Liberty’s shutout of Doherty.
Boains got the Lancers (7-3, 2-0 4A/5A CS Metro) going early, scoring off an assist from Cortney Cowles just 8:30 into the game.
Thomas MacLaren 3, Fountain Valley 0
At Thomas MacLaren School: In a battle of two of 2A’s top teams, Thomas MacLaren won its sixth straight and took over sole possession of the Region 1 standings.
The Highlanders (8-2, 5-0) took control after scoring twice in the second half.
Tilly Rahm had three saves for the Danes (7-2, 3-1), who saw their three-game winning streak come to an end.
GIRLS’ LACROSSE
Pine Creek 19, Cheyenne Mountain 9
At Cheyenne Mountain: A 13-goal, first-half eruption put Pine Creek ahead to stay as the Eagles (9-1, 3-0 Southern) ran their winning streak to nine games and stayed unbeaten in league play.
Abagail Luce scored four goals to lead Cheyenne Mountain (4-5, 2-1), which trailed 13-4 at halftime. Haley Javernick added three goals for the Indians.
GIRLS’ TENNIS
Harrison 6, Mitchell 1
At Memorial Park: Mya Hamilton and Jennifer Amaya had straight-set victories at Nos. 2 and 3 singles, respectively, to highlight Harrison’s dual win over Mitchell.
Alyssa Lykens got Mitchell on the board with a 6-0, 6-0 win at No. 1 singles.
Widefield 6, Mesa Ridge 1
At Widefield: Madison Villers, Faith Bower and Mariah Boudrieau rolled to singles victories as Widefield defeated its crosstown rival.
The team of Layla Fritsch and Morgan Bailey came up big for Mesa Ridge in a straight-set victory at No. 4 doubles.
BOYS’ SWIMMING AND DIVING
Doherty 99, Palmer 85
At Palmer: Brett Arnold touched first in the 200-yard individual medley and 100 breaststroke, and Doherty won two of the three relay races as the Spartans slipped past Palmer in a battle of longtime District 11 rivals.
The Terrors had a pair of two-event champions in Isaac Collins (50 free and 100 free) and Ryan Albright (200 free and 500 free).
Pine Creek 132, Liberty 53
At Liberty: Pine Creek took first in all 12 events, highlighted by Joshua-Ryan Lujan’s victories in the 50 and 100 free, as the Eagles dominated Liberty.