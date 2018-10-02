BOYS’ SOCCER
Fountain Valley 8, Dolores Huerta 1
At Fountain Valley: Aly Kassam exploded for Fountain Valley finding the back of the net six times in a 2A Region 1 win, as the Danes remain undefeated in league play.
Riki Fujimoto talled two goals and a helper for Fountain Valley (7-3, 6-0) and Jacob Thomassen had four saves in goal.
Six goals was a career high for Kassam, but he’s no stranger to high-scoring games. He netted five goals against Thomas MacLaren last week.
Evangelical Christian 1, Thomas MacLaren School 0
At Evangelical Christian Academy: James Singleton scored the Eagles’ lone goal in a 2A Region 1 win over Thomas MacLaren.
Brayden Hekkers had the assist and Josiah Murphy had 15 saves in goal for ECA (4-5-1, 2-4-1).
Atlas Prep 10, Vanguard 0
At Vanguard: Atlas Prep improved on its undefeated season with crushing 3A Tri-Peaks victory over Vanguard.
The Gryphons are 10-0 and 3-0 in league play. Vanguard remains winless.
Manitou Springs 2, James Irwin 1
At Manitou Springs: Second-half goals by Cullen Cote and Seamus Lowe lifted the Mustangs over James Irwin for their first 3A Tri-Peaks win of the year.
Cote also had an assist for Manitou Springs (6-4, 1-2). James Irwin is 6-2-2 and 1-0-1 in league play.
Air Academy 8, Falcon 0
At Falcon: The Kadets netted five goals in the second half to clinch a 5A/4A PPAC win over Falcon.
Air Academy leads the league at 9-1-1 and 3-0 in league play. Falcon falls to 2-8-1 and is winless in the PPAC.
Liberty 3, Doherty 1
At Liberty: Liberty peppered the Spartans with 22 shots as the Lancers earned a 5A/4A CSML win over Doherty.
Kyla Crafts-Thimmig, Caleb Norwood and Carson Stevens scored for the Lancers (7-3, 2-0). Stevens led the team with five shots on goal followed by Norwood with four.
Doherty falls to 3-7 in its league opener.
Cheyenne Mountain 4, Sand Creek 2
At Sand Creek: Cheyenne Mountain netted three goals in the first half for an edge in a 5A/4A PPAC win over Sand Creek. The Indians are undefeated in league play and 7-3-1. Sand Creek falls to 6-5 and 1-2 in the PPAC.
Coronado 4, Palmer 0
At Coronado: Weston Rubio, Hayden Field, David Martinez and Eric Thornock scored for the Cougars as they took down Palmer in a 5A/4A CSML clash.
Thornock also registered the win in goal with two saves. Andre Klein played 40 minutes for Coronado (4-7, 1-1) and had three saves.
Palmer is 1-9 and 0-2 in the CSML.
The Classical Academy 5, Woodland Park 0
Vista Ridge 4, Palmer Ridge 3
Rampart 3, Fountain-Fort Carson 0
Lewis-Palmer 2, Discovery Canyon 1
Salida 4, Ellicott 0
SOFTBALL
Elizabeth 12, Widefield 1 (5 innings)
At Elizabeth: The Cardinals scored nine runs through the third and fourth innings for enough to complete a five-inning 4A CSML win over Widefield, keeping their perfect league record intact and handing the Gladiators their first CSML loss.
Taylor Schleisman led Elizabeth (14-8, 7-0) with four RBIs with a slew of batters behind her knocking in runs.
Kylie Pfannenstiel threw a five-inning one-hitter with four strikeouts.
Widefield is 14-8 and 6-1 in league play.
Discovery Canyon 15, Liberty 0 (4 innings)
At Discovery Canyon: Sophomore Kayden Rogers led the Thunder with four RBIs, followed by a pair of three-RBI performances by Genesis Andino and Cora Ferguson as Discovery Canyon (13-9) rebounded from a two-game skid.
Abby Boothe got the win in the circle fanning three batters.
Liberty’s Megan Dickinson, Morgan Ward and Allison Davis had the Lancers’ only hits. Liberty is 2-18.
St. Mary’s 7, Alamosa 5
At Leon Young: Peyton Richter helped keep the Mean Moose at bay with 10 strikeouts in a 3A District 2 win.
Mackenzie Pepper, Richter and Kayleigh Wallis were credited with RBIs for the Pirates (17-5, 5-1).
Mesa Ridge 18, Woodland Park 8 (5 innings)
At Mesa Ridge: The Grizzlies scored six runs in the bottom of the fifth inning to bring the 4A CSML game to a close.
Kylee Bunnell had four hits and four RBIs, followed by five other batters who knocked in two runs, and three more who had at least one RBI.
Gabby Cox, Lena Knapp and Dani Thrailkill knocked in two runs each for Woodland Park (9-13, 4-3).
Isabella Quintana got the win in the circle for Mesa Ridge (15-7, 6-1).
Rocky Ford 11, James Irwin 0
Canon City 7, The Classical Academy 6
Ponderosa 5, Vista Ridge 1
VOLLEYBALL
The Classical Academy 3, Sierra 0
At TCA: The Titans allowed no more than 16 points per set in a 4A CSML-opening win over Sierra (3-10, 0-2). TCA (8-6) won by scores of 25-12, 25-10 and 25-16.
Canon City 3, Mitchell 0
At Canon City: The Tigers held Mitchell to just seven points in the third set as they put an exclamation mark on a quick 4A CSML win over Mitchell.
Kate Tedquist had eight kills for Canon City (8-5, 2-0), followed by six each by Cailynn Andreis and Makenna Sawyer. Sawyer also led the team in total blocks with three.
Mitchell falls to 4-9 and 0-2 in league play.
Pine Creek 3, Fountain-Fort Carson 0
At Pine Creek: The Eagles ended a five-game skid with 5A CSML sweep of Fountain-Fort Carson.
Pine Creek excelled at the service line with 13 aces, led by Faith Horton who had six, followed by Kaitlyn Cid (4) and Savannah Nott (3).
Emma Genrich led the Eagles (6-9, 2-0) with five kills, and Chandler Nelson had 17 assists.
Fountain-Fort Carson is 3-12 and winless in the CSML.
Lewis-Palmer 3, Air Academy 0
At Lewis-Palmer: Trinity Jackson had 11 kills and Giana Bartalo had four of Lewis-Palmer’s 12 aces as the Rangers cruised to a 5A/4A PPAC win over Air Academy.
Taylor Buckley had eight kills, followed by Kass Krutsinger’s six. Addie Feek led the Rangers (12-1, 2-0) with six total blocks.
Air Academy is 8-6 and 1-1 in league play.
Vanguard 3, Atlas Prep 0
At Hilltop Baptist Church: Vanguard earned its first win of the year in a 3A Tri-Peaks victory over Atlas Prep. Courtney Arrasmith had seven digs, two aces and 15 kills for the Coursers (1-11, 1-7) and Jaden Fuqua had five aces, six digs and 16 assists.
Atlas Prep is 0-9 and 0-6 in 3A Tri-Peaks.
Woodland Park 3, Elizabeth 0
At Elizabeth: Delaney Battin led the Panthers with 12 kills on the way to a 4A CSML win over Elizabeth.
Sarah Garner followed with eight kills and had three aces to lead Woodland Park (7-1, 2-0). Kourtney Cox also had three aces.
Elizabeth is 1-12 and 0-2 in the CSML.
Colorado Springs Christian 4, St. Mary’s 1
Falcon 3, Vista Ridge 1