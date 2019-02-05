GIRLS’ BASKETBALL
Fountain-Fort Carson 56, Doherty 44
At Wasson: Earlier this week Doherty replaced FFC as the No. 5 ranked team in the Pikes Peak region. On Tuesday, the Trojans snapped the Spartans nine game win streak in a 5A/4A Colorado Springs Metro League battle. It was the first league loss for the Spartans since January 28, 2016, a streak of 38 consecutive league wins dating back to the 2015-16 season.
The Spartans (12-7, 8-1 5A/4A CSML) led 19-9 at the break, but then the Trojans (16-4, 8-1) exploded for 47 points in the second half while holding Doherty to 25. Senior Samiyah Worrell scored 27 for the Trojans, her second-highest point total this season. She scored 32 points twice this season, including once in a losing effort to Doherty in January. Torrie Bass added 15 for FFC.
Air Academy 58, Falcon 43
At Falcon: The Pikes Peak region No. 2 and 4A No. 1 Kadets (19-0, 11-0 5A/4A Pikes Peak) remained perfect after completing the season sweep of the Falcons (8-12, 3-8).
St. Mary’s 60, La Junta 20
At La Junta: The Pirates (15-1, 8-1 3A Tri-Peaks) notched their third consecutive win and did it again in blowout fashion with a 40-point victory over La Junta (3-11, 0-7). The Pirates have outscored their last three opponents 209-119.
Palmer 52, Rampart 34
At Palmer: The Terrors (5-16, 1-9 5A/4A CSML) ended a 12-game losing streak while notching their first conference win on Tuesday. The Terrors had not won since December. Rampart fell to 3-18 and 2-8 in league play.
The Vanguard School 53, Dolores Huerta Prep 30
At Dolores Huerta: The Coursers outscored the Scorpions 32-8 in the first half as Vanguard took care of business early to knock off 3A Tri-Peak league foe Dolores Huerta. The Coursers improved to 12-5 and 5-3 in league play. The Scorpions fell to 8-7 and 4-2 in league.
Palmer Ridge 58, Vista Ridge 40
At Vista Ridge: Eden Bonser scored a team high 19 points, and the Bears (10-9, 7-4 5A/4A Pikes Peak) kept the Wolves (1-19, 0-11) winless in league play.
BOYS’ BASKETBALL
Lewis-Palmer 82, Discovery Canyon 45
At Lewis-Palmer: Pikes Peak region and 4A No. 1 Lewis-Palmer (20-0, 11-0 5A/4A Pikes Peak) remained perfect after an easy win over the Thunder (8-12, 4-7).
Air Academy 61, Falcon 40
At Air Academy: After a hard-fought overtime win against Coronado on Saturday, this one was a little easier for the Kadets (11-9, 6-5 5A/4A Pikes Peak) in a 21-point win over the Falcons (4-16, 2-9).
Palmer Ridge 37, Vista Ridge 30
At Palmer Ridge: The Bears (7-13, 4-7) avenged an earlier loss to the Wolves (7-13, 4-7) in a 5A/4A Pikes Peak league battle.
Cheyenne Mountain 70, Sand Creek 66
At Sand Creek: The Scorpions led 54-46 after three quarter, but the Indians put up 24 in the fourth to complete the comeback for Pikes Peak region No. 2 Cheyenne Mountain’s fifth consecutive win. The Indians improved to 17-3 and 9-2 in the 5A/4A Pikes Peak league. Sand Creek fell to 8-12 and 4-7 in league play.
Rampart 56, Palmer 47
At Rampart: The Rams (13-8, 1-9 5A/4A CSML) notched their first league win and their first win in 10 games after defeating Palmer (11-9, 6-4) on Tuesday. The loss was Palmer’s third straight.
Doherty 56, Fountain-Fort Carson 50
At Wasson: Doherty’s 23-point first quarter helped the Spartans (9-10, 6-3 5A/4A CSML) take down Pikes Peak region No. 3 FFC to avenge an earlier season loss to the Trojans (14-6, 8-1). The loss was FFC’s first league loss after eight consecutive wins.
St. Mary’s 65, La Junta 49
At La Junta: Sam Howery led the Pirates (13-4, 8-2 3A Tri-Peaks) with a season-high 19 points, and teammate Gabe Calhoun added 14 as St. Mary’s kept pace in the 3A Tri-Peaks league. The Pirates sit second in the league along with Colorado Springs Christian (8-2) and behind league leader The Vanguard School at 9-0. La Junta fell to 8-8 and 4-5 in league.
Doherty 56, Fountain-Fort Carson 50
At Wasson: Doherty’s 23-point first quarter helped the Spartans (9-10, 6-3 5A/4A CSML) take down Pikes Peak region No. 3 FFC to avenge an earlier season loss to the Trojans (14-6, 8-1). The loss was FFC’s first league loss after eight consecutive wins.
Doherty’s Lucas Moerman notched a triple-double with 17 points, 15 rebounds and 10 blocks, while teammate Trevor Oldervik scored a season high 16.
Liberty 74, Coronado 57
At Liberty: The Lancers made it two in a row and improved to 9-10 and 4-4 in the 5A/4A CSML. The Cougars fell to 6-14 and 3-6 in league.
HOCKEY
Pueblo County 4, Cheyenne Mountain 3
At Pueblo Plaza Ice Arena: Pueblo County’s Connor Whittington scored twice in the first period and teammate Javin Billings added two of his own in the second as the Hornets took a 4-2 lead, which proved to be too much for the Indians to overcome.
Hunter Elwell, Chayse Heffler and Scott Sullivan all scored for Cheyenne Mountain. The Indians fell to 6-8-1 and 4-4 in the Summit league. Pueblo County moved to 7-7-1 and 4-3 in league.