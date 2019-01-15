GIRLS’ BASKETBALL
CSCS 75, Manitou Springs 42
At Manitou Springs: Megan Engesser poured in a season-high 30 points and tied the program single-game mark with seven 3-pointers to lead Colorado Springs Christian School to a rout of longtime rival Manitou Springs for the fifth straight win in the series.
Rachel Ingram and Corrie Anderson added 19 and 13 points, respectively, for the Lions (10-0, 3-0 3A Tri-Peaks), who led throughout and held the Mustangs (7-5, 2-1) to single-digit scoring in the first quarters to build a 35-18 lead at intermission.
Caileen Sienknecht and Aniah Olson both hit double figures for Manitou Springs with 19 and 14 points, respectively.
The Lions connected on 14 3-pointers and have hit 30 in their past two games. Ingram made seven 3-pointers in a win against La Junta on Jan. 12.
F-FC 52, Coronado 43
At Coronado: Danae Christensen scored eight of her 12 points to start a game-changing run in the fourth quarter to rally Fountain-Fort Carson past Coronado.
Christensen’s three-point play gave the Trojans (9-2, 3-1 5A CS Metro) the lead for good at 44-42.
Samiyah Worrell led all scorers with 16 points for the Trojans, who outscored the Cougars (7-7, 2-2) 16-4 in the fourth quarter.
Fatimah Muhammed scored nine of her team-high 13 points in the first half for Coronado, which led by as many as five and 26-25 at halftime, then extended that advantage to 39-36 heading into the game’s final eight minutes.
Hope Earls added 12 points on four 3-pointers for the Cougars.
Liberty 41, Pine Creek 26
At Pine Creek: Jenna Smith led all scorers with 16 points and hit three of her four 3-pointers in a pivotal third-quarter run, lifting Liberty past Pine Creek.
The Lancers (9-6, 3-1 5A CS Metro) held a tenuous 11-10 lead at halftime before they outscored the Eagles (3-10, 1-3) 20-8 in the third quarter.
Pine Creek held an 8-5 lead after one quarter.
Canon City 59, Mitchell 31
At Canon City: Jerika Moore led a balanced scoring effort with 15 points, and Canon City broke open a close game with a 25-4 run in the second quarter to pull away from Mitchell.
The Tigers (8-5, 4-2 4A CS Metro) led 36-12 at halftime.
Sierra Mills had 21 points to lead Mitchell (5-7, 1-4).
TCA 55, Harrison 41
At The Classical Academy: Autumn Boyles led the way 20 points as TCA pulled away from Harrison with a dominating effort in the second half.
The Titans (9-3, 4-1 4A CS Metro) outscored the Panthers (4-9, 2-4) by a 35-15 margin over the game’s final 16 minutes.
Harrison, which got 18 points from Amyah Moore and 10 from Diamond Moore, led 26-20 at halftime.
Pikes Peak Christian 37, Hanover 24
At Hanover: Christa Harvey scored 10 points, Kenzie Lind added six points and 11 rebounds, and Pikes Peak Christian (4-2, 2-0 1A Black Forest) outscored Hanover (1-7, 0-2) in all four quarters to earn a league victory.
BOYS’ BASKETBALL
F-FC 58, Coronado 54
At Coronado: A fast start propelled Fountain-Fort Carson past Coronado to stay unbeaten in 5A Colorado Springs Metro League play.
The Trojans (10-4, 4-0) led 17-9 after one quarter and 34-25 at halftime, then withstood a Cougars rally in the second half.
Ladarius Mays led three scorers in double digits for Coronado (4-10, 1-3) with 15 points. Bryce McKee and Brycen Scherr added 14 and 10 points, respectively.
Peyton 60, Calhan 55 (OT)
At Peyton: Brendon Younger scored five of his game-high 19 points in overtime to help Peyton rally past Calhan.
Brennan Meyers and AJ Lashley added 11 points apiece for the Panthers (7-2, 3-0 2A Black Forest), who overcame a four-point deficit in the fourth quarter to force overtime.
Eddie Glaser had 13 points to pace the Bulldogs (2-8, 0-3). James Newcomer and Karson Parker added 11 each.
GIRLS’ SWIMMING AND DIVING
Coronado 97, Pine Creek 89
At Coronado: Abigail Shaw took first in the 100-yard backstroke and 200 individual medley, and Coronado clinched the dual win by claiming victory in the 400 freestyle relay to end the meet.
Emma Larson paced Pine Creek with individual victories in the 50 and 100 freestyle events.
WRESTLING
Falcon 53, Discovery Canyon 22
At Falcon: Clint Brown (138 pounds) and Grant McCluan (220) had first-minute falls for Falcon, part of a seven-pin night for the Falcons in a dual win over Discovery Canyon.
Levi Hendrix (106), Hudson Pufpaff (113), Caleb Sherill (160), Michael Bird (182) and Jarrod Davis (195) also had pins for Falcon.
Discovery Canyon got pins from Dylan Ruane (145) and Caleb Sanchez (170).