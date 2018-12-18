BOYS’ BASKETBALL
The Classical Academy 58, Palmer Ridge 39
At The Classical Academy: TCA had a hefty 36-16 lead over the Bears at halftime and completed the comfortable nonconference win with three, nearly four, players in double figures.
Tyler Trogstad led the Titans (3-3) with 15 points, followed by Kade Walker with 14 and Jackson Tanton with 10. Micah Lamberth scored nine.
Palmer Ridge (3-6) was led by Wes McVory with 10 points.
Widefield 72, Pueblo West 68
At Widefield: Widefield exploded in the fourth quarter outscoring Pueblo West 24-13 to eliminate a seven-point deficit heading into the final frame.
The Gladiators are 4-3.
Pueblo Centennial 70, Mitchell 61
Rock Canyon 55, Doherty 43
GIRLS’ BASKETBALL
Discovery Canyon 42, Canon City 37
At Discovery Canyon: Discovery Canyon held off Canon City’s fourth-quarter comeback to hang on for a nonconference win.
The Thunder led 32-21 at the end of the third quarter before the Tigers outscored DCC 16-10 in the final frame.
The win ends a four-game skid for the Thunder (4-5). Canon City is 4-3.
Falcon 51, Rock Canyon 45
At Falcon: Falcon outscored Rock Canyon 14-6 in the third quarter to overcome a small halftime deficit and take an eventual game-winning edge over the Jaguars.
The Falcons (5-4) have won three straight.
Doherty 65, Vista Ridge 46
At Vista Ridge: Vista Ridge struggled to get going after the halftime break, falling to the Spartans 15-4 in the third frame.
The Wolves are still searching for their first win while Doherty snapped a four-game losing streak.
Sand Creek 48, Pueblo Centennial 44
At Pueblo Centennial: Sand Creek bounced back after trailing the Bulldogs by three at the half. The Scorpions outscored Pueblo Centennial 14-6 in the third quarter to gain a comfortable edge.
Bailey Torres led Sand Creek (6-2) with 20 points. Tameka Williams scored 10 and flirted with a double-double, pulling down nine rebounds. Malena Portillos led the team with four steals as Sand Creek had 15 takeaways.
The Scorpions are in the midst of a six-game winning streak after losing the first two games of the regular season.
Mesa Ridge 58, Sierra 47
At Mesa Ridge: Serin Dunne scored 24 points to help the Grizzlies clinch a 4A CSML-opening win over Sierra.
Dunne, who is averaging more than 20 points per game so far this season, was aided by Angelina Jackson, who earned a double-double with 10 points and 13 rebounds. Kylie Lenberg nearly registered a double-double as well, scoring 10 points and pulling down eight boards.
Mesa Ridge is 4-1, while Sierra falls to 4-4 and 0-1 in league play.
Legend 57, Fountain-Fort Carson 52
At Fountain-Fort Carson: The Trojans suffered their first defeat of the season as their comeback against Legend fell short.
FFC (6-1) outscored the Titans 21-16 in the fourth quarter after struggling in the third, scoring just five points.
Centaurus 54, Elizabeth 43
At Centaurus: Elizabeth was outscored 22-4 in the third quarter as Centaurus eliminated the Cardinals' four-point lead at the half.
Elizabeth is 2-3.
Dakota Ridge 82, Rampart 55
At Dakota Ridge: It didn’t take long for Dakota Ridge to gain an edge over the Rams, holding a 42-23 lead over Rampart (1-7) at halftime.
Coronado 68, Lewis-Palmer 57
The Classical Academy 53, Palmer Ridge 44
Liberty 49, Cheyenne Mountain 36
GIRLS’ SWIMMING AND DIVING
Pine Creek 225, Palmer 86
At Pine Creek: Emma Larson was a double-winner for Pine Creek, claiming the 200 IM (2:40.45) and the 100 back (1:12.04) in a 5A CSML win over Palmer.
The Eagles won 11 of 12 events, with Palmer’s Annabel Lewis claiming the only event win for the Terrors. She touched the wall first in the 200 free (2:21.09) just .04 seconds ahead of the field.