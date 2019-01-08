GIRLS’ BASKETBALL
Colorado Springs Christian 70, Thomas Jefferson 29
At CSCS: Rachel Ingram hit four 3-pointers and led the Lions (8-0) with 25 points, while Megan Engesser added 22 points.
The Lions allowed no more than eight points in any quarter.
Fountain-Fort Carson 55, Palmer 33
At Palmer: Samiyah Worrell led the Trojans (8-1) with 11 points, while Tauja Durham and Danae Christensen added 10 apiece in the CSML contest.
The Classical Academy 53, Widefield 33
At TCA: Autumn Boyles scored 13 points to lead the Titans (7-3).
Widefield (2-8) got 13 points from Aaliyah Ricketts.
Woodland Park 63, Harrison 57
At Woodland Park: Kylee Newsome led Woodland Park’s Panthers (4-7) over Harrison with 36 points.
Amyah Moore paced Harrison’s Panthers (4-7) with 27 points.
Mesa Ridge 70, Mitchell 33
At Mitchell: Mesa Ridge junior Serin Dunne hit 5 of the 7 3-pointers she attempted and led the Grizzlies (7-3) with 21 points, while Angelina Jackson and Jada Thompson added 15 and 12, respectively.
Doherty 49, Pine Creek 30
At Doherty: The Spartans (6-6) got 14 points, five rebounds and five steals from senior Brionna McBride, while Aujanne Latimer added 10 points and 12 rebounds.
Canon City 59, Sierra 55
BOYS’ BASKETBALL
Liberty 73, Rampart 64
At Rampart: Sean Bohuslavsky and Dailin Smith led the Lancers (6-5) with 25 and 22 points, respectively.
Jaiden Sanders scored 21 points for the Rams (1-9).
Fountain-Fort Carson 76, Palmer 72
At Fountain-Fort Carson: Trojan junior Keyshawn Maltbia led all scorers with 31 points, while Rashon Barron added 14 for F-FC (8-4).
Isaiah Robinson led the Terrors (6-6) with 19 points.
The Classical Academy 65, Widefield 49
At Widefield: Kade Walker led the Titans (7-4) with 23 points, while Tyler Trogstad added 19 points and 10 rebounds.
Randall Days led the Gladiators (5-6) with 10 points.
Sierra 60, Canon City 49
At Canon City: Imani Grigsby hit 8 of 11 shots from the field and scored 18 points, while Dailen Terry added 17 for the Stallions (7-4).
Eddie Whitmore gave Sierra three players in double figures with 14 points.
Pine Creek 63, Doherty 51
Harrison 70, Woodland Park 51
Colorado Springs Christian School 70, Atlas Prep 36
GIRLS’ SWIMMING AND DIVING
Liberty 93, Coronado 92
Liberty’s Madison Connor narrowly won the 500 freestyle in a race that could’ve decided the meet. Connor touched in 5:39.42 with Coronado’s Mia Shaeffer finishing in 5:40.02.
Shaeffer also won the 50 freestyle.
Cheyenne Mountain 133, Discovery Canyon 53
Harper Lehman (200 freestyle, 100 breaststroke) and Sophia Bricker (100 fly, 100 backstroke) each won two individual events for the Indians.
Discovery Canyon’s Rachel Alexander won diving with a score of 229.45.
Pine Creek 119, Fountain-Fort Carson 58
Dom Cos and Emma Larson both won a pair of individual events for the Eagles. Cos won the 200 freestyle (2:10.94) and the 500 free (5:46.92), while Larson took the 200 IM (2:39.73) and the 100 free (1:01.72).
Natalie Bowers (100 butterfly) and Rachel Johnson (100 breaststroke) won events for the Trojans.