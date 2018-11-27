GIRLS' BASKETBALL
Air Academy 68, The Classical Academy 22
At Air Academy: The Kadets started their season strong on both ends of the court, holding TCA to just 16 points through the first half of their season-opening clash.
Air Academy would only allow six more points the rest of the way.
Mesa Ridge 64, Pueblo East 28
At Pueblo East: Mesa Ridge held a six-point lead over Pueblo East at halftime, but broke it open in the third quarter, scoring 22 points to gain a comfortable cushion over the Eagles.
Serin Dunne kicked off her junior year with an impressive 23 points, including four 3-pointers, to lead the team. Kylie Lenberg led the Grizzlies on the boards with eight rebounds. She also had six points. Monet Hubbard and Marissa Spencer had seven points each.
Mesa Ridge held Pueblo East to just three points in the fourth as the team locked in its first win of the year.