A buzzer-beater shot from Lamar bounces wide off the backboard at the end of the third period at the University of Denver — Hamilton Gym on Friday, March 9, 2018. St. Mary’s defeated Lamar 48-36 to advance to the State 3A Championship against Colorado Springs Christian School. (Nadav Soroker, The Gazette)

 NADAV SOROKER
GIRLS' BASKETBALL

Air Academy 68, The Classical Academy 22

At Air Academy: The Kadets started their season strong on both ends of the court, holding TCA to just 16 points through the first half of their season-opening clash.

Air Academy would only allow six more points the rest of the way.

Mesa Ridge 64, Pueblo East 28

At Pueblo East: Mesa Ridge held a six-point lead over Pueblo East at halftime, but broke it open in the third quarter, scoring 22 points to gain a comfortable cushion over the Eagles.

Serin Dunne kicked off her junior year with an impressive 23 points, including four 3-pointers, to lead the team. Kylie Lenberg led the Grizzlies on the boards with eight rebounds. She also had six points. Monet Hubbard and Marissa Spencer had seven points each.

Mesa Ridge held Pueblo East to just three points in the fourth as the team locked in its first win of the year.

