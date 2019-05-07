GIRLS’ LACROSSE
First Round
No. 13 Air Academy 17, No. 20 Battle Mountain 9
At Air Academy: Avery Rodny and Reagan Brenenstuhl scored four goals each to lead a balanced offensive attack as Air Academy advanced in the girls’ lacrosse playoffs by dominating Battle Mountain.
Chloe Currier added three goals for the Kadets (11-5), who will travel to No. 4 Aspen on Saturday in a second-round matchup.
Hannah O’Connell and Kayla Wallace chipped in two goals each as the Kadets built a 7-4 lead by halftime. Grace Lichtenberger and Anna Cloonan also scored for Air Academy.
BOYS’ LACROSSE
4A First Round
No. 6 Air Academy 19, No. 11 Telluride 4
At Air Academy: Eight different players scored for Air Academy, led by four goals each from Mark Garrett and Grant Rodny, as the Kadets rolled past Telluride and into the second round of the 4A playoffs.
Justin Ballard added three goals for the Kadets (12-4), who will next meet either No. 3 Thompson Valley or No. 14 Ponderosa. Noah Thornally had a goal and a game-high five assists as Air Academy outscored Telluride 11-1 in the second half.
GIRLS’ SOCCER
5A First Round
No. 1 Broomfield 3, No. 32 Pine Creek 0
At Broomfield: Top-ranked Broomfield (15-1) set the tone with two goals in the first half in an opening-round shutout of Pine Creek (6-8-2).
No. 8 Rocky Mountain 4, No. 25 Liberty 0
At Fort Collins: Sidney Siple scored twice for Rocky Mountain, which broke open a close game with a three-goal second half to pull away from Liberty (10-5-1).
2A
No. 6 Crested Butte 5, No. 11 Thomas MacLaren 1
At Crested Butte: Thomas MacLaren’s varsity debut ended in a first-round setback in the 2A playoffs.
Crested Butte (13-2-1) scored three goals in a four-minute span to take control.
The Highlanders ended the season 10-6.
GIRLS’ GOLF
4A Region 2
At Eisenhower Golf Club (Silver): Palmer Ridge’s Ashlee Sample won the overall title with a 76 and led a second-place team finish to clinch a state berth, while several individuals from area schools also qualified for the upcoming 4A state tournament at Pelican Lake Golf Club in Windsor.
Lewis-Palmer’s Kalai Hamlin finished second overall with an 85. Christina Cheng of Discovery Canyon, who topped the leaderboard twice last week, placed fifth after a round of 94. Her teammate Mena Song-Lew (101) while Hannah Carlson (97) and Noelle Ayres (104), both of Lewis-Palmer, each punched tickets to state.
3A Region 1
At Colorado City: Kenzie Fontana of The Classical Academy birdied No. 17 and made par to end the round to card a 10-over-par 81 and a one-shot victory at Hollydot Golf Course, while her teammates took the defended their region team crown with a school-record score.
Fionna O’Halloran finished third after carding an 86, while Jules De Leon placed in a sixth-place tie with a 90 for a team score of 257, six better than the program mark set just last week at the same course at the Rye Invitational.
5A Western
At Grand Junction: Pine Creek’s Alyssa Adkins shot a 95 and barely missed qualifying for a 5A state tournament.
BASEBALL
St. Mary’s 1, Manitou Springs 0
At Security Service Field: Sam Baldwin tossed a one-hit shutout and struck out eight, and Josh White scored the eventual game-winning run on a fielding error in the fourth inning as St. Mary’s registered its eighth shutout of the season.
A two-out single in the first by Hunter Zentz was the only hit for the Mustangs (9-13, 6-2 3A Tri-Peaks) as Baldwin allowed only three walks the rest of the way for the Pirates (16-5, 7-1).
Christian Mack took the loss for Manitou despite allowing only three hits and one unearned run in a complete-game effort with six strikeouts.
TCA 6, Canon City 5
At The Classical Academy: Alex Moore brought home the tying and winning runs on a bunt to complete a three-run rally in the seventh inning as TCA beat Canon City.
Noah Lasecki picked up the win in relief with two shutout innings for the Titans (15-5), who tied the program mark for wins in a season, matching totals from 2014 and 2016.
Seth Newton drove in three runs, and Lincoln Andrews added a home run for Canon City (16-7), who built a 5-2 lead in the sixth.
Pine Creek 11, Palmer 0 (5 innings)
At Pine Creek: Kyle Thompson doubled, homered and drove in three runs and also struck out six in three innings to power Pine Creek past Palmer.
Evan Faucher also went deep for the Eagles (15-6, 11-0 4A/5A CS Metro), who took control by scoring six runs in the first inning.
The loss dropped Palmer to 1-19, 0-9.
F-FC 5, Liberty 3
At Liberty: Casey Thibault drove in two runs and added nine strikeouts over five innings to help Fountain-Fort Carson (14-8, 8-3 4A/5A CS Metro) win its seventh straight and nail down second place in the league standings.
Palmer Ridge 6, Vista Ridge 5
At Vista Ridge: Bridger Havens scored on a double steal for the go-ahead run in the seventh inning as Palmer Ridge rallied past Vista Ridge.
One batter earlier, Gabe Rogers’ sacrifice fly to right tied the game at 5.
Joseph Velasquez, Mason Wahlberg and Luke Singleton drove in runs during a four-run rally in the fifth inning for the Wolves (4-16, 3-10 4A/5A Pikes Peak) who fell behind 3-0 in the first inning.
Rogers led the Bears (14-7, 8-5) with two RBIs.
Coronado 9, Rampart 8
At Coronado: Nate Papenfuss’ RBI double in the sixth snapped a 7-7 tie and gave Coronado the lead for good as the Cougars rallied to beat Rampart.
Beau Chauvin went 3 for 3 and drove in three runs for the Cougars (11-9, 5-5 4A/5A CS Metro).
Ian Watkins had an RBI triple as part of a 2-for-3 effort for the Rams (8-12, 2-9), who scored four times in the fourth inning to take a 7-5 lead.