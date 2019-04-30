GIRLS’ SOCCER
Air Academy 2, Lewis-Palmer 1 (OT)
At Lewis-Palmer: Capri Dewing scored Air Academy’s golden goal in overtime to lift the Kadets to a 5A/4A PPAC championship and end the regular season on a high note.
Baylee Barnes scored in the second half and Allie Hotz had an assist.
The Kadets finish the regular season 10-4-1 and 6-0-1 in league play, while Lewis-Palmer finishes 7-6-2 and 4-3, respectively.
Elizabeth 6, Woodland Park 1
At Elizabeth: Kelsey Eddy scored twice and had two assists, and four other Cardinals scored in a 4A CSML win over Woodland Park.
Sophomore Samantha Guthrie had six stops in goal for Elizabeth (6-9, 6-2) as Woodland Park falls to 5-9 and 4-4 in league play.
Pine Creek 5, Doherty 1
At Garry Berry: Lucy Hart netted a hat trick and Lauren Lacy had five saves to help Pine Creek to a 5A/4A CSML win over Doherty (5-9, 2-3).
Pine Creek is 6-7-1 and 4-1 in the CSML.
Widefield 2, Harrison 1
At Widefield: The Gladiators scored twice in the second half to overcome a short deficit and claim a 4A CSML win.
Widefield is 6-9 and 3-5 in league, while Harrison falls to 4-10 and 1-7 in the CSML.
Coronado 6, Fountain-Fort Carson 0
At Fountain-Fort Carson: After holding a one-goal lead after the first half, Coronado scored five goals in the remaining 40 minutes for a dominant 5A/4A CSML win.
Isabella Janney and Lauren Strizich scored two goals each for the Cougars (6-8, 2-3). Fountain-Fort Carson falls to 7-7 and 1-5 in league play.
Liberty 10, Palmer 0
At Liberty: Skylar Burt scored a hat trick and Gillian Maloney, Sydney Engelkins and Karlianna Kelly added two each in Liberty’s most dominant win of the year.
The Lancers (10-4, 4-1 5A/4A CSML) have won three straight, while Palmer remains winless.
Fountain Valley 8, Colorado Springs School 2
At CSS: Electa Clark and Chloe Mason scored two goals each, and four other Danes found the back of the net in a 2A Region 1 win over CSS.
Fountain Valley (11-2, 8-1) scored four goals in each half, while CSS (4-9, 3-6) was held scoreless until the final 40 minutes.
Thomas MacLaren 9, Dolores Huerta Prep 0
At Thomas MacLaren: Freshman Kadence Christensen scored four goals, and sophomore Annie Brown netted two as Thomas MacLaren earned a dominant 2A Region 1 victory.
St. Mary’s 2, Canon City 1
At Canon City: Katie Fowler and Cassidy Sorensen scored for St. Mary’s while Mary Brummell picked up two assists on the way to a nonconference victory.
Becca Dunbaugh had four stops in goal as the Pirates (10-4) won their ninth straight. Canon City falls to 10-5.
Vanguard 4, James Irwin 1
Colorado Springs Christian 6, Florence 1
TCA 9, Mesa Ridge 0
Sierra 2, Mitchell 1
Rye 5, Evangelical Christian 0
Denver Christian 5, Manitou Springs 3
BASEBALL
Calhan 13, Limon 3
At Calhan: Braden Dillingham had a home run and knocked in four RBIs, while Ty Mitchell added three on the way to a nonconference win over Limon.
Eddie Glaser earned the win on the mound with five strikeouts through five innings, and also hit 3 for 4 with an RBI. Logan Glaser hit a two-RBI double for Calhan, which has won five straight.
Woodland Park 11, The Classical Academy 5
At TCA: A six-run third inning helped Woodland Park gain the momentum it needed to clinch a CSML tournament victory over TCA.
Caleb Elliott was credited with two RBIs for the Panthers (8-11), while Parker Taranto, Lou Levy, Michael Shrum, Julian Vega, Trace Taranto and Matthew Lecky also knocked in a run.
Levy fanned four batters through four innings on the way to the tournament win.
Elizabeth 9, Canon City 8
At Canon City: Elizabeth scored eight runs between the fourth and sixth innings to eliminate a seven-run deficit and take the lead on the way to snapping Canon City’s six-game winning streak.
Vince Weber, Kellen McCoin and Patrick Dome had two RBIs each for the Cardinals (11-9, 5-2 4A CSML), while Canon City’s Lincoln Andrews hit 2 for 3 with three RBIs to lead the Tigers. Ben Marushack added two more RBIs for Canon City (15-6, 6-2).
Despite the loss, Canon City pitchers had a fine day on the mound, combining for 12 strikeouts, led by freshman Coletin Renn who fanned eight through 4.1 innings.
Rye 7, Peyton 4
At Rye: The Thunderbolts jumped off to a five-run lead in the first two innings to stun Peyton and hand the Panthers their first loss of the year.
Peyton (16-1) scored a run in the top of the seventh, but the comeback fell short.
BOYS’ LACROSSE
Air Academy 19, Thomas Jefferson 5
Denver East 14, Pine Creek 1
BOYS’ SWIMMING AND DIVING
Coronado 106, Liberty 79
At Coronado: Coronado won 11 of 12 events including seven state-qualifying times and a 4A-qualifying dive score from sophomore Luke Steiner.
Steiner won the event scoring 194.74 to meet the 4A qualifying standards. The Cougars’ 200 medley and 400 free relay teams hit qualifying marks, while Adam Austin had two first-place finishes within 4A qualifying (100 butterfly, 59.27; 100 backstroke, 1:00.84). Andrew Aire also had two individual wins with state-qualifying times (50 free, 22.62; 100 free, 50.50).
Liberty’s lone win was in the 200 free relay in which the Lancers finished in 1:45.15.
Pine Creek 170, Fountain-Fort Carson 117
At Rampart: Pine Creek used its depth to sink Fountain-Fort Carson in a 5A CSML win to clinch the regular-season dual title.
The Eagles swept the first three places in six events, while Fountain-Fort Carson took gold in two of the three relay races, and in the 100 backstroke.
Noel Irizarry won the 100 back in 1:18.33, beating the field by nearly 16 seconds.
Pine Creek’s Ryan Seaquist and Ryan Schuster battled in the 50 free, with Seaquist touching the wall first in 24.12, followed by Schuster in 24.35. Matthew Sherman won the dive competition with a score of 265.05 for the Eagles.